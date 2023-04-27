It’s been more than a year since Dyson showed off its Zone headphones, a curious amalgamation of hi-fi headphones and personal air purifier. Now the wait is over with the Dyson Zone finally available for order.

Dyson Zone Dyson Hi-fi audio, active noise cancellation and a detachable air filtration system are all on deck for the brand’s first foray into headphones. $1,000 at Dyson

The Dyson Zone’s big party trick is the magnetic visor that snaps onto the headphones to add active filtration for the air around the wearer. Dyson claims the electrostatic filter can remove fine particulates as small as 0.1 microns, while a carbon filter captures gases like nitrogen dioxide and ozone, key ingredients of smog. The filter, which is rated to last for up to 12 months, sits in front of the wearer’s face without actually touching it while delivering the purified air to their nose and mouth.

Dyson pairs the air filtration with serious headphones. The Bluetooth cans run 40mm Neodymium drivers and offer active noise cancellation with an eight-microphone array. They can run for 50 hours of audio playback, thanks to the extra-large batteries included, though that drops to four hours running the air purifier at its lowest setting or one and a half hours running at max speed. Plugging in a 2.4-amp charger allows continuous operation, though.

At $1,000, the Dyson Zone is significantly more expensive than all of our favorite headphones, but they offer a unique feature in their air filtration abilities. We’ll have more details on how well they stand out in an upcoming review.