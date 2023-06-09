There’s never been a better time than now to dive into the ever evolving world of virtual reality. This year has already seen VR evolve in big ways, from the PS5-compatible PlayStation VR 2 to HTC’s premium Vive XR Elite standalone device. Our favorite VR headset in the Meta Quest 2 keeps getting great new software, the Quest 3 is dropping this fall, and Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro device could set the stage for even more immersive gaming experiences.

These new high-end VR headsets feature plenty of apps around productivity and community, but games are the most important. Thankfully, regardless of which device you own, there are dozens of great games available via various digital marketplaces such as Steam as well as the PlayStation and Quest stores. If you’re new to the world of VR or in need of new games for your library, here are some of the best titles to consider.

Half-Life Alyx

Platform: SteamVR on PC

Valve

Half-Life Alyx may not have been the Half-Life game many wanted following the ground-breaking release of Half-Life 2 in 2004, but it’s definitely the one we needed. This Steam exclusive pushes the VR medium forward in meaningful ways while paying homage to everything that makes the sci-fi shooter franchise so great.

From the shooting mechanics to puzzles based around the gravity-gun inspired gravity-gloves, this story based around Alyx hits all the right notes. Helping push the inventiveness of Half-Life Alyx are several customizable control types and fantastic visuals due to an updated Source 2 engine. Despite being released in 2020, there are still very few VR games that can match the experience provided by developer Valve.

Horizon Call of The Mountain

Platform: PlayStation VR 2

Sony

The PSVR2 may not have many killer apps just yet, but owners of Sony’s new VR headset should make Horizon Call of The Mountain a top priority. Feeling just as epic as its console counterpart, this exclusive PlayStation VR 2 game features a new hero Ryas who is in charge of investigating a new threat to the area of Sundom.

A mostly linear experience, Horizon Call of The Mountain revolves around traversing through climbing and arrow action. Like in other games in the series, Ryas can craft new arrow types and learn new abilities as the 15 to 20 hour single player comes to a close. To extend the game, there are also challenges ranging from target challenges to obstacle courses.

Beat Saber

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, PlayStation VR 2

Oculus

Let’s be frank here; Beat Saber is the definitive rhythm game for VR. Since its release in 2018, there isn’t a VR headset that doesn’t support the Beat Games-developed title. There are even arcade versions at various locations. Featuring simple mechanics that are difficult to master, Beat Saber has players striking blue and red boxes to music in a variety of directions while attempting to avoid obstacles. Beyond the sheer fun of whacking boxes to the beat, it’s a serious workout.

Featuring single and multiplayer modes, there are also level editors and practice features as well. Like many music games of the modern era, there are ways to expand music selections through DLC packs including worldly recognized artists ranging from Green Day and Lizzo to BTS and Lady Gaga.

Supernatural

Platform: Meta Quest

Subscription fee required at Oculus Quest Store

Within Unlimited, Inc.

Starting at $19 a month or $180 a year, Supernatural has become a killer app for the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro. Featuring four different exercise types including Flow, Boxing, Meditation and Stretch across five trainers, the app is perfect for those who want to get fit without spending time at the gym. Its focus on music gives Supernatural one of the best licensed soundtracks available that grows even bigger with new playlists added daily. This allows the app to make workouts fun enough to come back for more every day.

Adding to the personal exercise focus is Supernatural being the only VR fitness app to have real time heart-rate monitoring. That’s on top of quality-of-life enhancements like the official Supernatural mobile app available through Google Play Store and Apple App Store that pushes community involvement.

Resident Evil 4

Platforms: Meta Quest (RE4 classic), PSVR 2 (RE4 remake)

Capcom

It’s safe to say that since its release in 2005, Resident Evil 4 has become one of the most influential games of the past couple of decades. Most recently, developer Capcom released a remake for current consoles that we absolutely loved. Similar to RE7 and RE Village, the most current remake of RE4 will soon gain a VR mode for those who own Sony’s PSVR2. The free addition will feature VR-centric controls similar to previous games in the series that utilize the first-person perspective for even more scares.

Until that gets released, the OG RE4 is available to play entirely in VR for Meta Quest owners. This version of the classic survival horror title features enhanced controls for a more immersive experience. Unlike the RE4 remake, the Meta Quest edition has more of a throwback feel through the inclusion of the original’s quick-time-event feature that will test your reflexes in order to avoid certain doom.

Population: One

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest

BigBox VR, Inc.

There isn’t a shooter sub-genre as popular now as battle royale, with games like Call of Duty: Warzone to Fortnite becoming pop-culture mainstays. One of the best VR examples of the battle royal genre is Population: One. In the BigBox VR-developed title, players form squads of three or more players who kill other squad combatants until only one remains.

Like other games in the genre, players can collect various items and weapons to give their squad a fighting chance. One of the key differences with Population: One is the ability to climb nearly any surface and glide from point-to-point. As of now, the game is free with microtransactions for Meta Quest users, or $20 for PC players on Steam.

Superhot VR

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive

Oculus

On its own, Superhot is considered one of the most inventive first-person-shooters to come from an indie studio. Set in a minimalistic environment where the only colors are white, orange, red and blue, players are tasked with taking out enemies in a battle area. The game’s signature mechanic is that time only moves when the player does and players can die in one hit. This leads to a puzzle like nature to combat that stays addictive from beginning to end. Dodging bullets in slow-mo like Neo in The Matrix provides a really unique feeling. Once each round of combat is complete, there’s even a cool replay that shows the battle in real time.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Platforms: SteamVR, PlayStation VR

Bethesda Softworks

Since its release in 2011, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has made its way across several console generations and platforms. One of the greatest action RPGs ever created, the Bethesda Game Studios title has players take on a quest to defeat a dragon who is set to destroy the world. Players can make their Dragonborn male or female and one of ten different races, and have a massive open world to explore freely.

Skyrim is a fantastic experience across traditional consoles and PC, and gets even better in VR. Playing the action role-playing game will be exactly as players remember it alongside the added immersion from the swinging of the sword to pull of the arrow. VR is an even better way to explore the world of Skyrim as the scale of dragon encounters can be truly terrifying.

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest, HTC Vive

WarpFrog

Blade & Sorcery: Nomad is built from the ground up for VR as a medieval fantasy sandbox that allows players to do almost whatever they want. Featuring an incredibly realistic physics system, the game lets players do everything from using swords to casting fireballs to defeat enemies. Most importantly, what Blade & Sorcery: Nomad perfectly nails the heavy feeling of attacking enemies with swords or blasting them with magic.

There are even scenarios and arenas to experiment with the gameplay mechanics. One of the coolest modes that’ll have players coming back for more is the Dungeons mode. This one features a map that is semi-procedurally generated where players will fight hordes of steadily approaching enemies. VR doesn’t have too many fantasy games filled with this much imagination, and the various mods available really turn up the replay value as well.

The Thrill of the Fight - VR Boxing

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest

Sealost Interactive LLC

When it comes to fighting games in VR, there isn’t a sport that’s more appropriate than boxing. The Thrill of the Fight - VR Boxing is a full-body workout that’ll have anyone feeling like a real boxer. Compared to other boxing-style games out there, it’s also affordable at around ten bucks. Players will box against a variety of challengers with matches that get longer and longer with each fight.

Using realistic physics and motion controls, players can throw punches, dodge and block various attacks from opponents. As a good measure, there are even ways to practice before fights from punching bags to speed balls. Because of the nature of the game, both the Steam and Meta Quest versions require at least 6.5 x 6.5 feet of room to play safely.

Moss and Moss: Book II

Platforms: SteamVR, Meta Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2, HTC Vive

Polyarc

Moss and its sequel Moss: Book II are some of the most unique adventure games available in VR. The game has players finding a book that transports them to a magical kingdom where they are introduced to the Quill. Players serve as both the reader of the book and person controlling Quill through various puzzle and combat scenarios. To help Quill, players can also manipulate the environment as well.

This is how the game plays with perspective, as many of the puzzles require users to physically look around an environment to solve them. The sequel adds new abilities like climbing and new weapons like the hammer. One of the coolest parts about the game is how Quill communicates with players through ASL.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Platforms: SteamVR, PSVR, PSVR 2, Meta Quest

Oculus

Tetris Effect: Connected isn’t just a game when played in VR. It becomes a journey that takes players to different worlds with stunning visuals and sounds that react to your moves. First released for PS4 in 2018, it expanded to various VR headsets including PSVR, Steam VR, Meta Quest and most recently PSVR2. The first game in the Tetris franchise to embrace VR, it comes co-developed by Rez and Lumines studio Enhance.

Tetris Effect: Connected really clicks in VR because of how much of a rhythm it has once the colors and sounds blend with the shapes falling. There’s also a Zone ability that slows time down which allows you to create setups that clear even more lones. Outside of single player, there are plenty of online multiplayer modes leaning on both cooperative and competitive play.