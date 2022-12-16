best tech of 2022 lead cnnu
Iteration over innovation was a big theme in tech this year — a lot of our favorite gadgets simply got better. That’s certainly not a bad thing, as everything from the iPhone 14’s improved cameras and safety features to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II’s truly remarkable noise cancellation all went a long way towards making our daily lives just a tiny bit better. We also dove headfirst into the world of virtual reality for the first time with one headset emerging as the clear winner, and spent countless hours gaming in order to pick out the best gaming monitors and controllers for playing like a pro.

After yet another year of rigorously testing all of the latest tech products to help you figure out what’s actually worth buying, here are the big winners in every category.

Smartphones

iPhone 14
Best smartphone overall
Apple

The iPhone 14 is the best new iPhone for most people, particularly if you're coming from an iPhone 12 or older. Those willing to invest in a more significant upgrade should go with the iPhone 14 Pro.

From $799 at Apple
Samsung Galaxy S22
Best Android smartphone
Galaxy S22 Bora Purple
Samsung

If you prefer Android, the Galaxy S22 (or the larger S22+) is the way to go. These phones offer beautiful displays, long battery life, superb cameras and some of the best performance we've ever gotten out of a smartphone. Plus, these phones look great, with a glass-and-metal build that comes in four attractive colors.

$800 $400 at Samsung
Google Pixel 6a
Best budget smartphone
Google Pixel 6A product shot
Google

If you’re looking to spend less than $500, it doesn't get better than the Google Pixel 6a. This slick phone has the same speedy Google Tensor processor as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, delivers all-day battery life and gets you a clean Android experience with no annoying bloatware.

$449 $299 at Amazon

Smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 8
Best overall smartwatch
New Project (95).jpg
Apple

For those still rocking with a Series 4 Apple Watch or older, the Series 8 is a great upgrade and also a good choice for first-time smartwatch buyers. With a familiar feel, the Series 8 has excellent performance, beautiful design and lot of new features.

$399 $350 at Amazon From $399 at Apple
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Best Android smartwatch
Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.

$280 From $75 at Samsung

Wireless earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The best true wireless earbuds for Apple users
Airpods Pro 2 pc.jpg
Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are as good as it gets for Apple users, offering some of the best sound, controls and active noise cancellation you can find in a pair of buds. Existing AirPods Pro owners don't need to rush out and upgrade, but everyone else is in for a treat.

$249 $229 at Amazon $249 at Apple
Sony LinkBuds S
The best true wireless earbuds for Android users
sony linkbuds s product card
Sony

The $199 Sony LinkBuds S offer excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and Sony’s actually smart Adaptive Sound Control to tailor performance to your surroundings. The LinkBuds S are a good buy for Android users, with support for LDAC high-res audio, and they work well with iOS too.

$200 $128 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
The best true wireless noise-canceling earbuds
New Project (91).jpg
Bose

The Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds 2 offer the best noise cancellation you can get in earbuds, along with great sound, so if you're looking to tune out the world around you for travel, office or home without resorting to a big over-ear headphone, this is the way to go.

$299 $249 at Amazon
Shokz OpenRun Pro
The best headphones for running and outdoor workouts
Shokz OpenRun Pro product card
Shokz

The Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones don’t sound as good as sealed earbuds like the Beats Fit Pro, but we loved them for running and hiking, since they let you hear your surroundings as clearly as you would without wearing headphones at all.

$180 at Amazon

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5
The best wireless over-ear headphones overall
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 improve on the XM4, with a slimmer design and refined noise-canceling microphones — it's the best over-ear Bluetooth headphone you can buy right now. XM4 owners have little reason to upgrade, but for anybody else, the XM5 are the high-end headphones to get.

$400 $348 at Amazon
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
The best over-ear wireless headphones for audiophiles
Bowers & Wilkins PX7s2 Product Card Underscored
Bowers & Wilkins

This latest update to the Bowers & Wilkins Bluetooth flagship offers superb sound and great build quality in a package that should appeal to those looking for sound quality above all else in a wireless headphone.

$399 $329 at Amazon $399 $329 at Bowers & Wilkins
1More SonoFlow
The best budget over-ear wireless headphones
1More SonoFlow Product Card Underscored
1More

The 1More SonoFlow wireless over-ear headphone sounds better and has more effective noise-canceling than anything we've tested at its low price. If you want all of these features on a budget, look no further.

$1000 $80 (with coupon) at 1More

Laptops

MacBook Air M2
Best laptop overall
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple

The MacBook Air M2 is the best Apple laptop for most people, perfect for everyday multitasking and able to handle a good amount of gaming and video editing. It's the fastest laptop you can get for the money, and an especially big upgrade if you're coming from an Intel-powered Mac.

$1,149 at Amazon $1,199 at Apple
Dell XPS 13
Best Windows laptop
dell xps 13 2022 1
Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is the best Windows laptop you can buy, offering a stunning display, a great keyboard and long battery life within an attractive, slim design that's easy to take anywhere.

$999 $849 at Dell

Tablets

Apple iPad Pro M2
Best performance
iPad Pro M2 11-inch product card
Apple

The iPad Pro M2 is the best tablet out there for serious creatives who want the power of a laptop and the flexibility of a touchscreen. It's one of the most powerful machines we've ever tested, outpacing every tablet we’ve ever tested — and some laptops.

$799 From $729 at Amazon From $799 at Apple
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Best Android tablet
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus product card
Samsung

The Galaxy Tab S8+ impresses with a vibrant, clear display that’s great for play and has plenty of power for nearly any task, from drawing to video calls. And it works great with the rest of Samsung's Galaxy products.

$900 From $250 at Samsung
Amazon Fire 7
Best budget tablet
Amazon Fire 7 tablet
Amazon

The latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great affordable option for kids or anyone who needs a no-frills device for reading and watching shows. It's perfect if you need an extra device in the house or when you’re taking a car trip or vacation.

$60 at Amazon

Indoor security cameras

Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera
Best indoor home security camera overall
Arlo essential indoor security cameras product card
Arlo

Arlo’s Essential Indoor Security Camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive, with a monthly storage plan. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great.

$100 $76 at Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam
Best indoor home security camera on a budget
ring-indoor-best-indoor-security-prodcard.jpg
Ring

Ring’s Indoor Cam isn’t just cute and affordable — it’s an impressive performer, with crisp video and accurate motion alerts. The small footprint lets it fit anywhere and it has deep integration with Amazon’s Alexa platform and Ring’s home security products.

$60 $50 at Amazon
Logitech Circle View
Best HomeKit indoor security camera
logitech circle indoor security cameras product card
Logitech

The Logitech Circle View has a wide viewing angle, sharp video and solid built-in privacy features. It's been around for a couple of years, but is still the best camera for Apple households.

Outdoor security cameras

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus
Best wired outdoor security camera overall
Ring floodlight camera plus product card underscored
Ring

Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus gives you the complete outdoor security camera package. It has a floodlight with ample brightness, easy setup, solid video and audio quality and motion alerts that keep you in the loop on what’s going on around your home.

$200 $140 at Amazon
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera
Best wireless outdoor security camera
Arlo Essential Outdoor Security Camera underscored product card
Arlo

Arlo’s Essential Spotlight Camera is battery powered, records 1080p video, can be installed nearly anywhere around your home and is among the most affordable cameras we tested.

$130 $80 at Amazon
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2
Best outdoor security camera without subscription
Eufy Floodlight Camera 2K underscored product card
Eufy

As its name implies, Eufy’s Floodlight Camera 2 records 2K video that looks fantastic, has bright floodlights and best of all, has internal storage that forgoes the need to sign up for a subscription to see recent clips.

$220 at Amazon
Eve Outdoor Cam
Best HomeKit-compatible outdoor security camera
Eve Outdoor Cam underscored product card
Eve

Apple HomeKit fans don’t have too many options when it comes to outdoor cameras, but the Eve Outdoor Cam offers full HomeKit Secure Video integration, effective lighting, solid video quality and reliable activity notifications.

VR headsets

Meta Quest 2
Best VR headset overall
oculus quest 2 comparison card
Oculus

The Meta Quest 2 is the most affordable, easy-to-use and intuitive VR headset available. The standalone device doesn’t require a beefy gaming PC, gives you access to a huge game library and has solid visuals and lightweight, ergonomic controllers. Battery life is a little short, but it is the best headset for anyone interested in getting started with VR.

$400 $350 at Target $399 at Amazon
Valve Index
Best VR headset for PC gamers
valve index review product card
Steam

An extraordinary audio/visual package, the Valve Index is the PC-based VR headset to get thanks to its excellent "knuckle" controllers and wealth of great software on SteamVR. It certainly helps that the excellent Half-Life: Alyx is included for free.

$999 at Valve
HP Reverb G2
Best budget VR headset for PC gamers
HP Reverb G2 pc
Amazon

PC gamers that are put off by the Valve Index and HTC Vive Pro 2’s higher price points and want something more powerful than the Meta Quest 2 should try HP’s Reverb G2. Expect an easier setup than other PC options, alongside an impressively high per-eye resolution.

$499 $449 at Amazon $599 $449 at HP
PlayStation VR
Best VR headset for PlayStation owners
underscored playstation vr product card
GameStop

Until the PlayStation VR 2 arrives in 2023, the original PSVR is a wonderful option for PS4 and PS5 owners looking to step their toes into VR. From impressive first-party titles to a handy cinematic mode for playing non-VR games and movies in a theater-like setting, there’s still much to appreciate with this headset.

$200 at GameStop
HTC Vive Pro 2
Most versatile VR headset
HTC Vive Pro 2
HTC Vive Pro 2
Amazon

Featuring a high 2448 x 2448 per eye resolution within a seriously comfortable design, the HTC Vive Pro 2 is a worthy option for individuals with deep pockets. Unlike its PC-based competitors, the Vive Pro 2 offers add-ons such as body tracking and wireless functionality — if you're willing to pay an extra fee.

$1,399 $1,299 at Amazon $1,399 at HTC

Gaming monitors

Dell Alienware AW 2721D
The best 1440p gaming monitor
Dell Alienware AW2721D gaming monitor product card
Dell

For gamers who don't have the fanciest systems — and that's a lot of us — the 27-inch Alienware delivers excellent performance, with a better combination of color accuracy and fast response time than any other monitor we tested.

$732 at Dell
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX
The best 4K gaming monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX underscored gaming monitor product card
Asus

Asus' top-of-the-line 4K monitor has the best picture quality we tested along with incredibly low input lag — it's expensive, but it's the best gaming monitor we've found, and for serious gamers who can make the investment, it's the one to get.

$2,999 $2,400 at Amazon
Dell Alienware AW3423DW
The best ultrawide gaming monitor
alienware curved monitor product card
Alienware

With an incredible picture and speedy performance, this ultrawide OLED from Dell delivered the fastest response times in our testing and should satisfy any gamer looking for an immersive experience.

$1,300 at Dell
Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR
The best 1080p gaming monitor
Asus ROG Swift PG259QNR underscored gaming monitor product card
Asus

For gamers on a budget — especially first-person shooter fans — this small monitor with great color accuracy, HDR support and a fast 360Hz refresh rate really delivers.

PC gaming controllers

Xbox Wireless Controller
Best PC controller overall
xbox wireless controller
Amazon

The Xbox Wireless Controller's excellent ergonomics, build quality and near-universal compatibility make it the best controller for any kind of PC gaming.

$60 $40 at Microsoft
Sony DualShock 4
Best PlayStation-style PC controller
Sony DualShock 4
Sony DualShock 4
a

The DualShock 4 is still one of the most comfortable controllers you can buy (particularly if you prefer a PlayStation-style layout), and its motion controls and touchpad can be utilized in some neat ways for PC games.

$60 at Best Buy
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller
Best budget PC controller
best pc controllers powera enhanced wired
PowerA

The PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller feels nearly as good as the core Xbox pad for a fraction of the price, and packs useful programmable buttons that even pricier options lack.

$38 at Amazon
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
Best premium wireless PC controller
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
Amazon

With a sturdy, substantial design, lots of swappable components and a ton of software customization options, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is the best option for competitive gamers or those willing to pay for maximum comfort and durability.

$180 $155 at Best Buy