No matter how you like to use your tablet, at some point, you’re going to want to put it down. And whether you’re using it for something as simple as a laptop replacement, a reader, or a game machine, this is bound to get awkward — mainly because a tablet (even one as small as the iPad mini) is still bigger than the largest smartphone.

You need a tablet stand, which allows you to prop the device up for easy viewing and access while keeping your hands free to prepare dinner, do a workout, or just take a break from carrying a weighty slab of glass and silicon.

Of course, with all you can do with your tablet, it only makes sense that there is also a plethora of stands available. From floor stands to products you can prop on your desk or counter, here are our picks for our favorite tablet stands of 2022.

Floor Stands

Sometimes, you just need to get that tablet out of your way. These floor stands let you keep the tablet close by — without chaining you to a desk or workstation. We think they are especially great for workouts, dinner prep, or video conferencing.

Hoverbar By Twelve South twelvesouth The Hoverbar is a handsome, versatile floor stand that can accommodate any sized tablet, including ones in cases, thanks to a spring-loaded grip mount. The tablet can be positioned low to the ground, at eye level or even higher, depending on what you want to do with it. (Pro tip: Set it for eye level while seated to practice a musical instrument.)

$130 at Twelve South

Cta Digital Gooseneck Floor Stand Amazon Aimed squarely at the office worker, the CTA Digital Gooseneck Floorstand isn’t quite as versatile as the Hoverbar — an iPad mini is too small for it — but with its wheels and bendable neck, it will be useful for those looking to make presentations in the office.

$80 at Amazon

Budget-friendly

Moft Snap Table Stand Amazon The Moft Snap Tablet stand uses a magnet stuck to the back of your tablet to hold the stand in place while you set up your device for hands-free use. It’s a light, almost invisible, budget-friendly tabletop stand.

$40 at Moft

Good for Phones, too

Satechi R1 Aluminum Hinge Holder Foldable Stand Satechi The Satechi R1 Aluminum Hinge Stand is good for both phones and tablets, able to handle any device from 4” to 13.” And when you don’t need it, it folds down into a small aluminum pad on your desk.

$40 at Satechi

Stylish

Yohann iPad Stand Yohann Yes, the price is high, but few stands match the Yohann iPad Stand for stylishness. The company uses oak and walnut to make these organically curved wooden stands and offers them in two sizes — one for smaller tablets like the iPad mini and another for larger tablets. It offers three angles for use and supports devices in both landscape and portrait orientations.

$159 at Yohann

Ergonofis Fold Laptop Stand Ergonofis The Ergonofils Fold stand is meant for laptops, but its great for using 2-in-1 devices or large tablets. It’s a lot more stable that most stands meant for tablets, which means it provides plenty of support if you like to use a pen with your Microsoft Surface, iPad Pro or similar device. The only downside (save for the price) is that since it’s designed for laptops, there’s no passthrough for a charging cable on the bottom support, so you can’t easily charge while you are using your device in portrait orientation. But if you want an incredibly stable stand in luxurious materials (the whole thing is built from solid woods in your choice of walnut, maple, cherry or white oak) look no further.

$195 at Ergonofis

Desk Use

Lamicall Gooseneck Ipad Holder Lamicall The Lamicall Gooseneck iPad Holder is all business — and it’s not just for iPads or similar-sized tablets. This desk-clamping adjustable stand will hold any device from 4.7” to 11”, which covers most phones and all but the largest tablets. For anyone wanting to use their tablet as a second screen on their desk, follow recipes in the kitchen or for hands-free reading in bed, this is a great option.

$33 $26 at Amazon

Best for Pencil Use

Twelve South ParcSlope Twelve South This one is a two-fer. Not only does it position your tablet in a great position for writing and drawing — always a plus for those who like styluses — but it can also be used as a stand for laptops. It’s got loads of thoughtful little touches, like an opening for cables to thread through and a notch in the front for opening a laptop easier. And it looks great, too, with a burnished chrome look that is very of the moment.

$60 at Twelve South

For Cozy Use

Ontel Pillow Pad Ultra Multi-Angle Soft Tablet Stand Ontel Sometimes you just want to curl up with a good YouTube. Or TikTok, or whatever! The Ontel Multi-Angle Soft Tablet Stand is fuzzy and cozy and great for propping your tablet up when you just don’t feel like getting out of bed.

$20 $18 at Amazon

Best for Apple products