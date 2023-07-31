Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Z Fold 5, its latest foldable smartphone that looks like a regular smartphone when closed but a tablet when open. Like its predecessors, the Z Fold 5 isn’t cheap — it will cost you at least $1,800. And even though the idea of putting a case on the Z Fold 5 may not be ideal, especially given how thick it is when closed, you’ll want to protect your investment. Below are some of the best cases we can find right now, all of which offer a layer of protection and, in some cases, extra perks — like you’ll find on Samsung’s own Slim S Pen case. In fact, that’s where we’ll start. Samsung Slim S Pen case $100 at Samsung The Z Fold 5 still doesn’t have a dedicated silo for its S Pen stylus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t use one with it. This year’s S Pen case is much smaller than previous S Pen cases for the Fold line. I was genuinely surprised at how little thickness and weight it adds to the Z Fold 5. The case comes in two parts: There’s a section that goes around the front screen and another piece that covers the back of the phone. It’s on that piece where you’ll find a redesigned S Pen tucked into the case’s housing, along with a button to release it. It comes in three color combinations: Icy Blue with a yellow S Pen, Sand with a pinkish S Pen and Graphite, which is black on black. UAG Plyo Pro Series $70 at Urban Armor Gear Urban Armor Gear usually offers rugged cases with a twist, and that’s exactly what the Plyo Pro series case does for the Z Fold 5. The two-piece case is made from durable materials that are MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certified for drops. But what makes this case different than other rugged Z Fold 5 cases we’ve seen so far is that it has a magnetic ring on the back case, similar to Apple’s MagSafe tech, which makes it compatible with MagSafe wireless chargers and other MagSafe accessories. The case is currently available to preorder. OtterBox Defender Series XT $90 at OtterBox When it comes to rugged cases, OtterBox’s name is always part of the conversation. And for the Z Fold 5, OtterBox already has a few cases up for preorder, one of which is the Defender Series XT, a case that’s designed to take a beating and survive. OtterBox has given the Defender Series XT its Drop+ label, meaning it can survive four times the amount of drops than a standard MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certified case can. You can get it in blue, pink or black. Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pren Edition $105 at Spigen Maybe you don’t like Samsung’s Slim S Pen case. Or maybe you don’t like the S Pen’s new design and you’re looking for another case that gives you a place to hold the older S Pen design on the Z Fold 5. That’s where the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition comes in. It’s a more rugged case than Samsung’s offering, and instead of housing a pen on the backside of the case, there’s an S Pen holder that you’ll find on the spine of the case itself. It looks like it adds a fair amount of bulk to the phone, for what it’s worth. To be clear, you don’t get an S Pen with the case; you’ll need to provide one of your own. Casetify Impact Case From $72 at Casetify If you’re not a fan of the new color options of the Z Fold 5, Casetify’s cases are some of the more fun cases you can find. There are more designs than I can count, and if you really want to get carried away, you can customize one of the Impact Cases with your initials or other text. The Impact Case itself is built to survive drops from 4 feet and is made up of 65% recycled or plant material. The only downside to getting a Casetify case is trying to decide which one you want. Decisions, decisions. Dbrand Skin for Galaxy Z Fold 5 From $25 at Dbrand If adding extra bulk from a case isn’t appealing, you can opt for a Dbrand skin or wrap. The adhesive stickers are cut to fit your Z Fold 5, and after they’re applied they change the entire look and feel of your phone. Not only are there some really fun designs, but you can even get different materials, including leather.