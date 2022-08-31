The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of our favorite foldable smartphones yet, featuring a slick 6.7-inch display that folds in half to fit neatly in your hand, pocket or bag. Whichever of its attractive color options — classic black, light blue, rose gold or light purple — you decide on, you’ll want to keep your new device protected and safe from the inevitable accidents like bumps, drops and scratches.

We’ve rounded up case picks from Samsung, Incipio, Spigen and others that are great for protecting your new purchase. Whether you opt for a clear option that shows off your phone’s finish or choose a more classic and neutral colorway, these picks span all budgets and styles.

$24.99 at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Slim Cover Samsung

This clear cover offers protection for your foldable phone without sacrificing the aesthetics of the sleek device. It nicely shows off your smartphone color choice and is made of at least 39% bio-based content for added environmental sustainability. It’s a budget friendly case that shows off your phone without adding bulk or distractions.

$8.48 at Walmart

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Transparent Shockproof Case Walmart

A budget friendly option, this transparent case adds a pop of color to the sides of your Z Flip 4, as it comes in either totally clear or with a red or blue accent. The shockproof case protects against scratches, dings and drops to keep your phone safe throughout daily wear and tear.

$34.99 at Amazon

Armorbox Series Case for Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon

The Armorbox series case has shock absorbing external bumpers on the corners of your phone to prevent any damage should drops and falls take place. It’s an industrial looking case that comes in black, red and navy. The hardback case also clips into a side mount detachable belt clip holster for easy carrying on the go.

$39.99 at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover With Strap Samsung

Get a better grip on your phone with this case that features an elastic strap on the back. It comes in a white colorway with an orange accent strap or black with a green accent strap. The case has a soft and matte finish so it feels nice in your hand and the strap is even interchangeable.

$69.99 at Incipio

Kate Spade Protective Hardshell Case For Galaxy Z Flip 4 Incipio

If you’re looking for a pretty patterned option, check out this pick from Kate Spade. The transparent case has two different white floral options to choose from so you can show off the color of your Z Flip 4 while adding a nice decorative touch. The shock-resistant bumper adds a layer of drop protection so the case looks as great as the protection it provides.

$39.99 at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover with Ring Samsung

This soft silicone cover that features a removable ring that gives you a nice point of attachment for holding your phone while you’re on the go. The case is available in five trendy colors: a deep green, navy blue, light peachy pink, a light purple and a soft light blue.

$69.99 at Incipio

Grip for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Incipio

Whether you opt for the classic black or the sleek navy, the Grip case from Incipio offers antimicrobial defense to eliminate and prevent up to 99.99% of surface bacteria. The case also has impact struts and raised bezels to reduce any damage to the screen or phone itself should it fall out of your hand. But you shouldn’t have to worry about dropping it often — there are multidirectional grips are in place to make sure you have a firm hold.

$44.99 at Spigen

Galaxy Z Flip 4 AirSkin Case Spigen

This pick from Spigen snaps onto your new phone easily and features raised edges for additional screen protection, precise cutouts for easy access to buttons and is thin and lightweight so it doesn’t add any bulk to your phone. It comes in a bright light purple, blue, aqua and pink.

$89.99 at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Flap Leather Cover Samsung

Leather cases are always in style and we’re stoked to see one available for the Z Flip 4. You can opt for a light pink, lavender or black leather case. The leather flap adjusts with your phone’s fold for extra protection.