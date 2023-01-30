Whether you’re thinking about watching the big game on a super-sized screen or taking the action with you wherever you may roam, 2023 may be the year you consider buying a projector to view all the best football action.

Taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on Feb 12, the game will be broadcast on Fox at 4:30 PM MT. If you’re a cord cutter and can’t hook your cable up to your projector, you can still stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Kansas City Chiefs on a live streaming service, like YouTube TV.

Interested in getting some updated information on the best projector for your space or situation? CNN Underscored has already done the work for you. Here are our suggestions for the best portable, long throw and short throw projectors that will untether you from your TV this special second Sunday in February.

Anker Nebula Solar Projector Best for outdoor viewing Christopher Allbritton/CNN Underscored An ultra-portable projector, the Anker Nebula Solar balances picture and portability with a mid-range price point. Which means it won’t break the bank to take this projector outside to watch the game up to 120 inches in 1080p. Our favorite part of this projector is the three hours of battery life you’ll get on its built-in lithium charger or the ability to charge it with a simple USB-C portable charger. And at an easy to carry 3.08 pounds, you don’t have to stay in your own backyard to watch your favorite team go for the touchdown.

$560 at Amazon

Samsung Freestyle Best for portability Samsung This sleek, portable projector was chosen as a runner-up for CNN Underscored’s best of CES 2022 awards. And though Samsung has announced a 2023 version which will come out sometime this year (no date or price yet), the current Freestyle will make you a hometown hero at any pigskin party. Just throw it in your bag and project up to 100 inches of prime NFL action on any flat surface. $800 at Samsung

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector Best for simple set-up Christopher Allbritton/CNN Underscored Take a step down from the short throw projectors and you might alight on this simple, compact home theater projector which runs on Android TV 10.0. That means that anyone with an Android phone will find pre-game set-up a cinch, by instantly connecting to a Wi-Fi network (iPhone users will have to manually input the Wi-Fi network). Or, just hook up your cable to the Ethernet port for instant gratification without a wireless connection. We love the crisp, highly detailed picture of this XGIMI Horizon Pro projector, all the better to watch those long passes and crunching hits, though it does look best in a darkened room if you don’t mind passing the wings with the lights down.

$1700 at Best Buy