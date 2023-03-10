Sony finally unleashed the PlayStation VR 2 headset into the wild and the reception has been generally positive. Everything from its easy setup process to its solid launch library has created a home virtual reality device that feels truly next-gen.

But while the PSVR 2 works great out of the box, there are plenty of accessories you can pick up to make your VR experience even better — whether you want an easier way to charge or store your controllers or just want to keep your headset clean. Regardless of what you’re looking for, here are our picks for the best PSVR2 accessories that’ll make owning the VR headset a more personalized and enjoyable experience.

Sense Controller Charging Station Sony One of the PSVR 2's biggest improvements comes from the new Sense controllers, which are more in line with those of the Meta Quest 2 and Vive XR Series while featuring the same haptic feedback we love on the PS5 DualSense controller. However, all that tech comes at the expense of a relatively low battery life of three to four hours. On top of that, PSVR2 owners get only one USB-C charge cord, meaning you'll only get to charge one of them at a time out of the box. This is why a charging station is a great addition to your PSVR setup — and this sleek Sony model is available for just under $50. $50 at PlayStation Store

P-S5 Accessories VR2 Stand Cooling Station Amazon PSVR2 owners looking for a bit more organization in their setup should consider this cooling station. The three-in-one stand features storage options, fans to improve console airflow and several charging stations. Beyond keeping the PS5 in place, there’s a stand for the PSVR 2 headset and slots for cables or headsets. Keeping the console cool are two radiator fans with three speed settings. There are even enough charging ports for two DualSense controllers and both Sense VR controllers alongside charge protection. $100 $60 at Amazon

Hastraith Carrying Case For PSVR 2 Console Amazon Those planning on traveling with their PSVR2 should consider a carrying case, and this Hastraith model is one of the best ones we found. There are enough compartments for everything including the headset itself, both DualSense and Sense controllers, chargers and cables with room to spare. Featuring a hard EVA shell and a splashproof design, the case should protect your hardware from accidental squeezing and light splashes of water. An included strap also allows users to throw it over their shoulder for easy transport. $50 at Amazon

Orzero Compatible for PSVR2 Lens Protect Cover Amazon The PSVR 2's lenses pump out gorgeous 4K gameplay — meaning you'll want to give them a bit of protection between uses. For less than ten bucks, these Orzero lens protection covers are made from a high-quality silicone that should keep the lenses safe from accidental scratches, dirt and other possible damage. If maintenance is something of importance to you, these protective covers make a great add-on. $9 at Amazon

Orzero Compatible for PSVR2 Headset Full Protective Case Amazon PSVR 2 owners looking to give their headset a slightly different look or protect the all-white design should look into this set. The helmet cover is made up of silicone while leaving room for the headset cameras and other input functions. For those needing a little more grip from their Sense controllers, this set also includes grip covers for the analog sticks, triggers and palms.Though the PSVR 2 is perfectly fine for those who wear glasses, this add-on even comes with a silicone glasses protector for a little extra room. $21 at Amazon

PlayStation HD Camera Amazon Users planning on creating video content with their PSVR 2 should get Sony’s HD Camera for the PS5. The camera supports up to 1080p video capture and features background removal tools for seamlessly overlaying yourself on top of your game. It’s easy to set up via a single USB-A connection, and includes a built-in stand. Whether you're looking to create standalone video or broadcast your gameplay live on YouTube or Twitch, the HD Camera can do both. Be mindful that unlike the previous PS camera, there aren’t any microphones on the hardware. This means users will have to either use their DualSense controller or a gaming headset for recording audio. $60 $55 at Amazon

PULSE 3D Wireless Headset Sony The standard earbuds that come packed with the PSVR 2 are good enough. However, owners wanting a bit more oomph in their audio experience should consider the Pulse 3D Wireless headset. They're tuned specifically for the PS5, and feature compatibility with Sony’s Spatial Audio technology for immersive 360-degree sound. Users can even refine their audio through a equalizer from the PS5 menu. The headset also features noise-canceling microphones and around 12 hours of wireless play through the rechargeable battery. Though the headset’s wireless capabilities aren’t useable on the PSVR2, they can still be connected through the 3.5mm headphone jack. $100 at PlayStation Store

Orzero IR Illuminator Infrared Light Amazon One of the bigger problems with modern VR headsets is that they require a certain amount of light for the onboard cameras to operate correctly. This means users just wanting to play in the dark have to at least have a lamp near them. Orzero’s IR Illuminator allows users to use their VR headsets in the dark through a low red light that runs via standard 12-volt power adapter. Outside of being useful for PSVR 2 users, they’re also good for other headsets including the Meta Quest 2. $18 at Amazon

DualSense Charging Station Amazon The PSVR 2's Cinematic Mode allows users to play regular games and video apps on a simulated big screen. It really does a great job of making players feel like they are in their own personal theater when playing games like The Last of Us Part 1 and Horizon Forbidden West. As such, you'll want to keep your standard DualSense controllers charged up for these sessions, and Sony’s DualSense Charging Station is great way to do so while keeping your PS5's USB ports free. $30 at Amazon