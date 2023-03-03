For a long time, if you had a Mac, there were very few video games you could play. They’re great devices for creative work or web browsing, but they weren’t built for gaming. Because of this, many titles weren’t made with Mac in mind and just weren’t supported or available. However, recently Apple has been putting in the effort to make gaming more accessible on its Mac devices, thanks in large part to the M1 and M2 chips powering its latest MacBooks and Mac desktops. As a result, more and more games have become available to play on macOS over the past few years.

While you still don’t get anywhere near the selection you would get on a Windows gaming PC, there are now a lot of games across different genres you can play on your Mac. They’re easy to find, too, available on regular PC platforms like Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as Apple’s own Mac App Store. If you’re not sure where to start, here are some of the best Mac games you can download right now.

Borderlands 2

$4 at Amazon 2K This one is over a decade old at this point, but it still holds up as one of the best looter shooter games in the business. Gearbox Software’s franchise has been bringing us hilarious, immensely fun gameplay and stories since 2009, and it arguably was at its best in this second installment. You choose between one of four Vault Hunters with different abilities and traverse the Mad Max world of Pandora. But you have to contend with the charismatic Handsome Jack and some of the most absurd guns in all of video games to do it. Have you ever used a gun that shouts “Yeah!” everytime you shoot it? If you want something newer, Borderlands 3 is also available for Mac.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Free to play at Steam Valve If you’re looking for a multiplayer first-person shooter on Mac, the best option is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (more commonly known as CS:GO). The Valve series has been around since 1999, and Global Offensive was first released in 2012, but it’s a classic that is still supported to this day and has an active community, including in esports. Play on one of two teams in a variety of modes. You can even join a private server and make use of a number of mods.

Cuphead

$20 at Steam Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc. Cuphead quickly captured the eyes of many thanks to its striking, throwback art style inspired by 1930s cartoons. But beyond the nostalgic aesthetics is a super challenging, shooting platformer that pits you against a number of bosses as you seek to fight the devil. You’ll struggle, you’ll die a lot, but with any game that’s known for its difficulty, you’ll feel that sense of accomplishment once you come out the other side. Once you’re done, pick up The Delicious Last Course for even more animation goodness.

Disco Elysium

$40 at Apple or Steam ZA/UM How to describe Disco Elysium… this role-playing game follows an amnesiac police detective and his stoic partner as they investigate the murder of a mercenary in a city struggling with union battles, class conflict, and a violent history. You must use your skills (of which you have very few) to navigate complex politics and maybe if cryptids are real (spoiler: the answer might be yes). This choice-making game is both thought-provoking and darkly humorous, and maybe you’ll figure your own baggage out along the way.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

$45 at Apple or Steam Larian Studios This game from Larian Studios is one of the most beloved RPGs available, and maybe one of the best of all time. In Divinity: Original Sin 2, you engage in great turn-based combat while also making tons of choices that affect the rest of your 100-plus hours of playtime and how all the characters react to you. Whether you want to steal, solve murders, or succeed in combat, you can do it in Original Sin 2. If you’d rather not play on macOS, it’s also available on iPad.

The Elder Scrolls Online

$20 at GameStop Bethesda Softworks If you’re looking for an MMORPG to play on your Mac, The Elder Scrolls Online is a great place to start. Fans of Bethesda’s other Elder Scrolls games (like the ever-present Skyrim) will recognize many of the locations, enemies, and magic, but even newcomers to the series will enjoy the vast number of places to explore and monsters to slay. Since the game has been around since 2014, there are also six full expansion packs with new stories to complete and areas to traverse, along with dozens of other updates.

Hades

$25 on Steam or Epic Games Supergiant Games Supergiant Games has been making beloved games since 2009, but it hit it out of the park with Hades, a roguelike drenched in Greek mythology. Zagreus is the son of Hades and must escape the Underworld. He has to battle his way through different realms but gets help from the Greek gods, who can imbue him with powers and abilities. You will die — a lot — but you’ll learn from your mistakes, build relationships with the Greek pantheon, and discover the real story behind your birth. Fans of fast-paced combat and Greek mythology will have a great time with this one.

Portal 2

$10 $1 at Steam Valve The first Portal game was a short, sweet puzzle experience about a rogue AI and some of the coolest physics in games, and the second one takes that to another level. Use your portal gun to escape the Aperture Science laboratories while interacting with some of the other lethal and wild experiments scattered throughout the facility. Portal 2 is challenging, surprising, and one of the funniest and most quotable games of the 21st century.

Resident Evil Village

$40 at Apple CAPCOM The long-running Resident Evil franchise got a soft reboot with the terrifying Resident Evil 7 in 2017, and the follow-up, Resident Evil Village, is the most fun the series has been in a long time. You once again take on the role of Ethan Winters, traveling to a remote European village to find your kidnapped baby daughter. However, she’s being protected by the four powerful lords of the village, which include a ridiculously tall vampire, a fish man, and a secretive woman with a strange connection to her creepy puppet. You’ll have to fight your way through monsters and gothic landscapes to rescue her.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

$60 at Apple or Steam Aspyr If The Sims 4 is the ultimate social simulation, then Civilization is the ultimate empire sim. In this 4X turn-based strategy game, you choose from a number of world leaders — Cleopatra, Queen Victoria, and more — and seek to take over the world. But it’s not so easy. You have to build up your kingdom first, making your subjects happy, mining resources, building up technology, and more areas you constantly have to monitor and adjust. Then, go out and explore, conquering neighboring kingdoms and spreading your power.

The Sims 4

Free at EA, expansions from $10 at Best Buy EA The Sims 4 is the ultimate life and social simulation game, and has been since 2015. You create a sim, build them a home, give them a job to do, and a family. But you can also do none of those things and watch what happens. Last October, EA made the base game free for everyone, so there’s no risk to hopping in and giving it a shot. You can supplement that with around a dozen expansion packs that add everything from cats and dogs to aliens, or the resources needed to be a high school student or a celebrity.

Stardew Valley

$15 at Steam ConcernedApe Stardew Valley took the gaming world by storm when it released in 2016, and it’s still one of the most popular farming and life-sim games out there because you’ll never run out of things to do. You move into the small community of Pelican Town after you inherit a farm from your grandfather. As you redo the farm — planting crops, setting up buildings, taking care of livestock — you make your own way in the community. You can romance people, go into the depths of the mines, explore the area around the town, and partake in festivals. You might even discover some monsters and other secrets along the way.

Undertale