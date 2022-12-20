Leather smartphone cases offer the best of both worlds: they add protection to help avoid accidental cracks and scuffs, and they look really good doing it. There’s plenty of options on the market for Apple’s iPhone 14 line, but the question is: which ones are the best?

We’re rounding up 10 of the best leather cases for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro below, with styles ranging from basic to premium and a few with extra rugged protection to help keep your device safe.

$59 at Amazon or Apple

Apple

Apple’s first-party leather case for the iPhone is a great option if all you need is something simple. It wraps high-quality, tanned leather around each side of your device and adds a bit of extra protection to your screen with its raised lip. It comes with magnets built in for compatibility with MagSafe accessories (as the name suggests), and there are metal button covers on the sides to make controlling volume and triggering Siri easier. It’s available in Umber, Forest Green, Ink, Midnight, and Orange.

$54 $44 at Amazon

Mujjo

Mujjo has been delivering high-quality leather iPhone cases for years, and its latest batch is no exception. The wrap-around design, metal buttons, and raised cutout for the rear cameras is a great combination of features while retaining a premium design and feel. It also has MagSafe magnets and comes in three colors: Black, Monaco Blue, and Tan.

$70 at Nomad or $50 at Best Buy

Nomad

If there were ever a leather case company more underrated than Nomad, we have yet to find one. Nomad’s Modern Leather Case for the iPhone 14 is as stellar as ever. Shipping in both Black and Rustic Brown finishes, the case boasts Horween leather on the back and a ruggedized construction with 10-foot drop protection. The microfiber lining covers the MagSafe magnets inside, and there are dual lanyard attachment points on the bottom in case you want extra security.

$55 to $59 at Amazon or Bellroy

Bellroy

Bellroy makes some of the classiest leather cases you’ll find, with a premium crafted finish and a durable exterior that can withstand drops and run-ins with objects in your everyday life. The case comes with MagSafe compatibility, a microfiber interior for extra protection, and a three-year warranty. What’s more, the case works with Bellroy’s special Mod system which lets you seamlessly attach one of its Mod Wallets to the back. Overall, it’s a great choice for any iPhone 14 user. It comes in seven different colors: Bluestone, Black, BlueDaze, Evergreen, Fiesta, StellarBlack, and Terracotta.

$31 at Amazon

Shieldon

If you like a leather case that’s a bit more versatile, Shieldon has what you’re looking for. Its Wallet Folio Case offers 360-degree protection for your iPhone 14, three card slots (plus some room for cash), RFID blocking to keep your cards safe, and the ability to fold the case into a kickstand. It comes in a staggering 14 different colors, from classic finish like black and brown to vibrant hues like light blue and violet.

$32 at Amazon

Dockem

Dockem’s lineup of wallet cases is full of stylish options that add convenience and sophistication to your iPhone 14, and the brand’s latest genuine leather variant is a stunner. Available in Light Brown and Black, the case comes with two stitched card pockets so that it can double as your wallet, while metal buttons grace the sides and a raised lip protects your screen. There’s also a metal plate in the top portion of the case that helps it work with Dockem’s other accessories.

$44 at Amazon

Wilken

Wilken leans heavy on style for its iPhone 14 leather case. The upper portion offers a muted ocean-esque blue, while the bottom half sports a vibrant tan finish that makes for quite the striking look. It ships with metal buttons, a raised lip for the screen, camera sensor protection, and a snug fit. There’s no MagSafe magnets installed, but given how thin the case is, you should be just fine if you want to use a charger or other accessory. Oh, and if the Tan / Blue finish isn’t really your thing, it’s also available in a standard Brown.

$38 at Amazon

Torro

The Torro leather case for iPhone 14 is a great option for anyone who wants something a bit more rugged but still has good looks. The genuine leather backplate is available in four colors — Light Blue, Black with red detail, Dark Brown, and Tan to be exact — and is stitched to a beefy case that’s shock-proof and helps to protect your display and cameras. It comes with MagSafe magnets as well, which makes it a solid all-arounder.

$23 to $26 at Amazon

Lonli

Lonli’s Classic European Nappa Leather Case is the definition of luxury on a budget. For under $30, you’re getting a case made from genuine Italian Nappa leather that is soft to the touch and naturally patinas over time. Available in five colors (Black, Bronze, Deep Purple, Midnight Blue, and Saddle Brown), the case also comes with metal buttons, camera protection, a raised lip to protect your screen, and MagSafe compatibility. It’s a sweet deal considering what you get.

$35 at Amazon

Ethicase

If you want a leather case that’s morally-sourced, Ethicase’s Vegan Leather Magnetic Case is for you. The case is covered in 100% vegan leather with no animal products used in its production whatsoever. It checks all the boxes you’d look for like metal buttons, MagSafe magnets, and the protection your screen and cameras need. What’s more, five percent of your purchase will directly benefit local animal shelters, so you can feel good about buying it. It’s available in Baltic Blue, Lavender, and Red.