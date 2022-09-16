Whether you were lucky enough to get an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro on launch day or you’re waiting for your order to ship, it’s always a good idea to add a case to your shiny new gadget that will not only help protect it but also allow you to personalize the look.

There’s no shortage of cases ready for the iPhone 14 launch, and we’ve been scouring the internet (and press releases) to find the best cases to help you protect Apple’s newest iPhone. Below you’ll find cases that range from minimal to rugged, with a few options in between.

Minimal iPhone 14 cases

Putting a case on a device that looks great on its own is already a tough decision, not to mention the bulk that a case can add to the iPhone. With minimally designed cases, however, you can get a layer of protection without adding too much weight or entirely changing the design.

Totallee cases are impressively thin and lightweight, adding just a fraction of a millimeter in thickness to the iPhone 14. And if you want to keep the overall look of your phone visible, there’s a clear option made of a grippy material that makes it easy to keep hold of your phone while also letting that sweet new purple color shine through.

The Nomad Goods Sport Case brings 6-foot drop protection in a stylish design to the iPhone 14 line. Complete with metal buttons, a soft interior and bumper grips around the side, the Sport Case looks like a more rugged case but plays the part of a minimal case.

Admittedly, the Gear4 Rio blurs the line between a minimal case and a more traditional case. It has a drop protection rating for 13 feet and a soft-touch finish that’s comfy in the hand. One downside? It’s only available in black.

More traditional and stylish iPhone 14 cases

For those who don’t mind a little bigger case and prefer something with more style, there are nearly limitless options, spanning different prices, designs and materials.

Apple’s Silicone Cases are beloved by many, and for good reason. Their smooth exterior is easy to grip, the color options look great and they’re made of high-quality material. What more can you ask for?

The Presidio2 Grip comes in five different color combinations, with the main color — such as purple — and then highlights of white and gray on the buttons, on the edges and around the camera cutout. As its name implies, the Presidio2 Grip is easy to hold and offers an extra layer of drop protection.

OtterBox is better known for its rugged cases, but the case maker also has more traditional cases that still offer a decent amount of protection. That’s exactly what the Symmetry Series+ provides, in 10 different colors.

Rugged iPhone 14 cases

Want the best protection for your iPhone 14? That’s where ruggedized cases come in. These cases are built to take a beating while keeping your iPhone in mint condition. You’ll pay a premium for rugged cases, but for those with an active lifestyle (or on a hazard-filled job site), they’re well worth it.

The Defender Series XT is a two-piece case that not only wraps the exterior of your phone in a hard material but also provides an additional layer of protection that covers up all of the ports on your iPhone 14 — keeping random dust and debris out of your charging port.

The UAG Monarch Series doesn’t mess around when it comes to layers of protection for your iPhone 14. There’s a total of five layers of protection, including various types of metal on the exterior of the case to absorb any damage, all while your iPhone is held tightly in place by a rubberized insert. On top of offering a high level of protection, it also just looks cool.

While it’s not as big and bulky as other rugged cases, the Mag Armor case from Spigen offers extra protection with a rubberized back. That should translate into your iPhone remaining in place when it’s placed on a surface, and easily holding the phone without the fear of always dropping it.

iPhone 14 cases with a twist

Cases that do more than just protect your phone are getting more and more common. For instance, a case with a built-in kickstand or one that doubles as a wallet are both very real options, giving you ways to more easily hop on video calls or lighten the amount of things you need to carry every day.

Nomad Goods is known for its high-quality leather products, and the Modern Leather Folio is no exception. With room for three cards and another spot to store some cash, you can ditch your wallet in favor of this case and your iPhone 14 with ease. Color options include black or brown leather.

If you want a case with a kickstand, Spigen has one for you. It’s a clear case with a foldout kickstand that makes it easy to watch movies or talk via FaceTime with friends and family hands-free.