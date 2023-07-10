The Google Pixel Fold is a fantastic foldable smartphone — and a big investment at $1,800. Foldables are inherently more fragile than a standard smartphone, due to all of the moving parts and pieces. Instead of leaving your device’s well-being to chance, spend a little extra money on a case to add a layer of protection. Below are some of our top picks for Pixel Fold cases. Google Pixel Fold Phone Case $60 at Google Google’s official Pixel Fold case is available in three different colors, giving you the option to add some flair to your Fold. You can pick from Bay, Porcelain and Hazel. The case comes in two parts, with each one snapping into place on the Fold. There’s also a small adhesive strip on both parts of the case that helps keep it in place. Google’s Fold cases don’t significantly increase the overall size of the Fold, and the soft silicone material isn’t slippery like some cases can be. I’ve been using this case on the Fold and I don’t have any complaints. It’s thin, but protective and feels good to hold. Casetify Impact Case $72 at Casetify Casetify’s Impact Series cases for the Fold add drop protection of up to four feet, and have raised bezels that surround both displays to protect them from scratches. What makes the Impact Case unique is that you can pick from a ton of different designs and patterns ranging from solid colors to a picture of a kitten wearing a birthday hat. Or if you really want something different, you can customize it by adding some text of your own to the case. Spigen Thin Fit $65 $45 at Amazon Spigen’s Thin Fit case appears to take the same approach as Google’s official Fold case by being thin and light. But instead of using a soft silicone material, Spigen used a combination of polycarbonate and TPU (essentially, plastic) for a sturdier case that should improve the amount of protection it brings to the Fold. The back panel of the case isn’t thick enough to sit flush with the rear camera bar, but it does have bezels that rise up out of the case to protect the sides of the camera bar. But this design choice also means that the back of the phone will have a bit of wobble when it’s sitting on a table or desk. Otterbox Thin Flex Series $51 at Otterbox Otterbox is known for its rugged cases, and while the Thin Flex Series isn’t as big and bulky as its Defender series, it’s sure to protect your Fold from accidental drops and dings. It’s available in three different colors. There’s black, pacific reef (which is a combination of clear and blue) and wallpaper ivy (also known as purple). The bezels around the front display look tall and are sure to keep it off a table or another surface. Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Fold $60 at Speck Speck’s Presidio Perfect Clear case for the Pixel Fold is exactly what its name implies — a clear case for the Fold that’s designed to protect your precious foldable from drops of up to 13 feet. That’s a significant amount of protection, and one that lets the color and design of the Fold show through. Unlike most cases for the Fold which are two pieces, Speck opted for a one-piece design. Dbrand Grip Case $60 at Dbrand Dbrand is better known for its custom skins, but the company has started to make cases of its own. Just like the Grip Case for the Pixel Fold, which has a kickstand that’s built into the case. But unlike other Fold cases with kickstands, Dbrand’s case covers the hinge of the Fold and that’s where the kickstand lives. Better yet? You can pick from some fun black and white designs for the case that looks pretty dope if you ask me.