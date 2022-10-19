The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are two of the best smartphones Google has ever produced. They both have phenomenal cameras, run the latest version of Android and have a unique design that’s just begging for you not to drop it.

The all-glass back of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is one of the more slippery finishes, and while it looks nice, it’s not going to withstand too many tumbles.

Instead of taking your chances, below you’ll find a roundup of protective cases that at a bare minimum will cover up that smooth finish, but better yet add a layer of protection to your shiny new phone.

Casetify Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Cases From $52 at Casetify Casetify Pixel 7 and 7 Pro cases Casetify Casetify has a bunch of fun Pixel 7 cases that can not only handle a drop or two but also come in plenty of fun designs. From a case that looks like a shipping label — including a fragile sticker — to a case full of yellow smiley faces that are all melting and look just plain weird, your options are limitless. You can even customize the design to your liking. The cases are built to survive a drop of 8.2 feet, which is pretty darn high.

Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro Case $29.99 at Google Google Pixel 7 or 7 Pro case Google Google made great cases for its Pixel smartphone lineup until last year’s Pixel 6 case offering, which felt cheap, was flimsy and just wasn’t worth the cost. This year, however, Google has redeemed itself and the Pixel 7 cases are back in good graces. The minimal cases come in matching color options for the respective phones, ensuring that you can color coordinate and add some grip to your phone.

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel From $49 at Bellroy Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel Bellroy The Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro looks fantastic. Leather cases feel good to hold but also take on a life of their own as they age from daily use. And on top of that, Bellroy has some super-interesting colors for you to pick from, including a Blue Daze option that is just calling our name. You're looking at $49 for the Pixel 7 version or $55 for the Pixel 7 Pro model.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro $64.95 at Best Buy Otterbox Defender Series Pro Best Buy Is it just us, or does the OtterBox Defender Series Pro for the Pixel 7 Pro make the phone look like Robocop? Just us? OK. The Defender Series Pro is a ruggedized case that’s made up of several parts that snap together on the Pixel 7, each one designed to handle its share of bumps and bruises. A belt holster is even included so you don’t have to carry around the extra-bulky phone and case in your pocket.

Spigen Liquid Air $17.99 at Amazon Spigen Liquid Air Amazon Spigen’s Liquid Air case gets its name from its thin design that lacks adding any bulk to your new smartphone. Its textured back is sure to add some "grippability" to the phone as well. The navy blue color option looks nice, but if you’d rather go for the straightforward black option, then you’ll save yourself $1 on the overall cost.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid $15.99 at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Amazon If you’re looking for a clear case, then the Spigen Ultra Hybrid fits the bill. You’ll be able to show off your phone in its entirety without skimping on protection. If you’d prefer for a mix of clear and color, you can opt to get the Ultra Hybrid case with matte black around the edges and partially on the back of the phone — all the while still revealing the color scheme of your Pixel phone.

UAG Scout Case $19.95 at Best Buy UAG Scout Case Best Buy The UAG Scout Case looks sleek. It vaguely reminds us of a rugged suitcase that frequent travelers love. The all-black exterior is something that should withstand several drops. In fact, the product listing states that the case was tested for 26 drops at 48 inches, resulting in zero damage to the phone. That’s impressive.

Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case $54.99 at Incipio Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case Incipio Kate Spade cases are decorative and fun, and the New York Protective Hardshell is no exception. The clear shell is broken up by different colored flowers across the rear of the case. You’ll still get the standard layers of protection that similar cases provide, of course. Like the rest of the cases we’ve highlighted, this Kate Spade is compatible with wireless charging.