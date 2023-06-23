Summer Game Fest recently descended upon downtown Los Angeles, but the annual celebration of our favorite pastime wasn’t the only, er, game in town. Xbox and Ubisoft also showed up with more than a few fan-pleasing surprises of their own. Together, the combined festivities and showcases packed enough announcements, reveals, and updates to satisfy players of all stripes.

From a deep-dive update on the highly anticipated Starfield to the unveiling of Ubisoft’s open-world Star Wars game, there was no shortage of upcoming titles for the controller-clutching masses to get excited about. With dozens of new games showcased, the busy week confirmed Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, and PC players would be blistering their thumbs well into 2024 and beyond.

The 50-plus games we saw, played, or previewed over the five days are all worthy of your attention, but here are ten that especially stood out, immediately jumping to the top of our must-play lists.

Bethesda Softworks

Sure, Bethesda Game Studios’ space-faring epic Starfield was already well established as both an incredibly ambitious RPG and one of the year’s