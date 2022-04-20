Just in time for Earth Day (that’s Friday!), Best Buy is making getting rid of your old gadgets and appliances way easier with Standalone Haul-Away Service, a new home pick-up program. Rather than making you find eco-friendly ways to dispose of old laptops (complicated) and appliances (heavy, bulky, hard to move), the electronics retailer will now come to your door and take them off your hands to recycle them. Best Buy is the U.S.’s largest collector of e-waste, and it’s about to get even bigger with this program, which is available across the U.S. The Standalone Haul-Away Service costs $199.99 and sets you up to have up to two larger appliances, including things like TVs, dishwashers and all-in-one computers and monitors removed, as well as select smaller products like cords, gaming consoles, cameras and laptops. If you’re a member of the store’s Totaltech program, you’ll save 20% on the haul-away price. This is in addition to the regular service the store offers when customers buy a new TV, major appliance, or piece of (some) fitness equipment and want to recycle the old item. For the Standalone Haul-Away, it doesn’t matter when the equipment was purchased or where. To get started, just schedule an appointment on BestBuy.com for all Haul-Away services, and check out the full list of eligible larger and smaller items there, too.