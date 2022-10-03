Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro 2 haven’t been out for long, but we’re already seeing cases that are designed to help protect the new charging case, all while still letting you take advantage of the new lanyard loop and speaker.

Apple made it possible to locate your second-generation AirPods Pro if you lose the wireless earbuds themselves, the charging case, or both — but protecting your purchase from accidental drops and scratches is still up to you.

Below you’ll find our top picks for cases to help you keep your AirPods Pro safe and sounding good, as well as a bonus lanyard pick so that you never lose your new buds.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case Amazon Spigen’s AirPods Pro 2 Ultra Hybrid case is completely clear and comes with a circular carabiner for easy attachment to your belt loop or a hook inside your backpack. There’s still a cutout for the new lanyard loop on the AirPods Pro 2 case, and according to Spigen’s website, the case will still work with wireless chargers.

Spigen Rugged Armor $18.99 at Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor Case Amazon Looking for something a little more rugged than the Ultra Hybrid? The Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro case looks a lot like Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for the iPhone 14, only smaller. The Rugged Armor comes in black and has a matching carabiner. The case is a combination of plastic and silicon that should bring more than enough protection to your AirPods Pro.

Dbrand Grip Case From $29.90 at Dbrand Dbrand Grip Case Dbrand Dbrand is known primarily for its skins that offer minimal protection, but plenty of personalization. However, Dbrand’s AirPods Pro 2 case looks amazing. It has military-grade impact resistance but isn’t overly bulky, and comes with something that every AirPods Pro case should have — a built-in removal tool. I’m always afraid I’m going to break the case, my AirPods, or both when trying to take a case off. Oh, and you can still pick your own design to spice up the case’s look.

Speck Presidio Clear $24.95 at Speck Speck Presidio Clear Case Speck Speck’s Presidio Clear case will ensure you can still see your engraved AirPods Pro charging case while still adding a layer of protection. Don’t bother with getting your own lanyard for the new charging case, as Speck didn’t provide a cutout for it. However, there’s a clip on the case that you can use in its place.

Speck Presidio with Soft-Touch Coating $24.95 at Speck Speck Presidio with Soft-Touch Coating Case Speck The Speck Presidio case with a soft-touch coating comes in black, although the listing calls it black with bright silver. Nonetheless, the exterior of the case has a coating that makes it smooth and soft to the touch. One downside is that it appears the case doesn’t have a cutout for the charging case’s lanyard loop, but it does include a carabiner of its own that should suffice.

Elago Clear Case $15.99 at Amazon Elago Clear Case Amazon For something that’s even more affordable, check out the Elago Clear Case. For $16, you’ll get the clear case and an adhesive strip that’s used to hold the top of the case to your AirPods Pro’s charging case. It’s a minimal case that will definitely get the job done, and there’s nothing wrong with that.