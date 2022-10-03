Apple’s $249 AirPods Pro 2 haven’t been out for long, but we’re already seeing cases that are designed to help protect the new charging case, all while still letting you take advantage of the new lanyard loop and speaker.
Apple made it possible to locate your second-generation AirPods Pro if you lose the wireless earbuds themselves, the charging case, or both — but protecting your purchase from accidental drops and scratches is still up to you.
Below you’ll find our top picks for cases to help you keep your AirPods Pro safe and sounding good, as well as a bonus lanyard pick so that you never lose your new buds.
$29.99 $18.99 at Amazon
Spigen’s AirPods Pro 2 Ultra Hybrid case is completely clear and comes with a circular carabiner for easy attachment to your belt loop or a hook inside your backpack. There’s still a cutout for the new lanyard loop on the AirPods Pro 2 case, and according to Spigen’s website, the case will still work with wireless chargers.
$18.99 at Amazon
Looking for something a little more rugged than the Ultra Hybrid? The Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods Pro case looks a lot like Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for the iPhone 14, only smaller. The Rugged Armor comes in black and has a matching carabiner. The case is a combination of plastic and silicon that should bring more than enough protection to your AirPods Pro.
From $29.90 at Dbrand
Dbrand is known primarily for its skins that offer minimal protection, but plenty of personalization. However, Dbrand’s AirPods Pro 2 case looks amazing. It has military-grade impact resistance but isn’t overly bulky, and comes with something that every AirPods Pro case should have — a built-in removal tool. I’m always afraid I’m going to break the case, my AirPods, or both when trying to take a case off. Oh, and you can still pick your own design to spice up the case’s look.
$24.95 at Speck
Speck’s Presidio Clear case will ensure you can still see your engraved AirPods Pro charging case while still adding a layer of protection. Don’t bother with getting your own lanyard for the new charging case, as Speck didn’t provide a cutout for it. However, there’s a clip on the case that you can use in its place.
$24.95 at Speck
The Speck Presidio case with a soft-touch coating comes in black, although the listing calls it black with bright silver. Nonetheless, the exterior of the case has a coating that makes it smooth and soft to the touch. One downside is that it appears the case doesn’t have a cutout for the charging case’s lanyard loop, but it does include a carabiner of its own that should suffice.
$15.99 at Amazon
For something that’s even more affordable, check out the Elago Clear Case. For $16, you’ll get the clear case and an adhesive strip that’s used to hold the top of the case to your AirPods Pro’s charging case. It’s a minimal case that will definitely get the job done, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
$12.95 at Apple
Apple only lists a single accessory for the second-generation AirPods Pro on its website, and it’s not a case. Instead, it’s the Incase Lanyard that looks like a fantastic option to keep your AirPods Pro connected to your backpack or just give you something to hold onto during a workout. The clip on the lanyard makes it easy to attach the lanyard to things like a belt loop or backpack and then remove it without much fuss. If you don’t get a case (or are using a model with a cutout, like the Spigen and Elago options above), the lanyard is a wise choice.