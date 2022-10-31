Apple’s 10th-generation iPad is a solid entry in the company’s lineup with great performance, battery life, and color options as we discovered in our review. It makes for a great addition to anyone’s everyday carry, and if you plan to add it to your arsenal of gadgets, chances are you’ll want to protect it with a case.

The problem is, it’s a bit challenging to sift through the dozens of options available. Lucky for you, we’ve sifted through a ton of them to spot the best ones. Likewise, there’s a whole world of iPad keyboards out there that can turn Apple’s latest tablet into a laptop, and we found the top ones you can get right now.

The best cases for the 10th-generation iPad

$79 from Apple and Amazon

Apple Smart Folio Apple

The Smart Folio case from Apple is the default solution for a lot of people, mostly because of how simple and easy it is to snap onto your iPad. It offers front and back protection with a magnetic, silicon-like enclosure that doubles as a kickstand so you can watch videos hands-free on your 10th-generation iPad. It’s available in four colors: White, Sky, Watermelon, and Lemonade. It’s a tad expensive at $79, but you can’t go wrong with this folio nonetheless.

$50 from Spigen or $30 from Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Spigen

If you need a little extra protection, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro is a great option. It comes with 360-degrees of protection with reinforced corners to protect against accidental drops. The flap that covers the screen doubles as a kickstand, and there’s even a handy slot to store your Apple Pencil. It’s only available in one color, and that color is black. As long as you’re cool with that, this is a great case with a good amount of protection.

$55 from UAG and Amazon

UAG Dot Series case UAG

For even more protection, there’s the UAG Dot Series case for the 10th-generation iPad. UAG takes a similar approach with full 360-degree protection, reinforced corners, and a lightweight construction, while also doubling down on drop protection. The sides of the case are a bit thicker than average cases, and paired with UAG’s reputation in the drop-resistance game, your iPad will be safe in this case for years to come. It, too, can prop your iPad up for hands-free video watching, there’s a slot for your Apple Pencil, and it comes in three colors: Black, Deep Ocean, and Clay.

$90 from Otterbox and Amazon

Otterbox Defender Series Pro Otterbox

By now, it’s common knowledge to pick up an Otterbox case if you want the maximum level of protection for your mobile device, and that’s true when it comes to the Defender Series Pro case for the 10th-generation iPad. Not only do the outer layers of the case add significant drop protection, but it’s also equipped with little covers so you don’t have to worry about dirt or dust creeping into the USB-C port. Plus, there’s an extra layer of protection for the display thanks to the case’s two-piece construction. It’s available in Black or Baja Beach (Blue).

$16 from Amazon

ProCase Transparent Tri-Fold case with Pencil Holder Amazon

If you want something simple, cheap, and functional, check out this transparent case from ProCase. Available in Navy or Black, the case offers a translucent backside that can put the vibrancy of your 10th-generation iPad’s color on full display, while still offering good protection around the sides. A magnetic flap protects the screen, which can be folded down into a kickstand. There’s also extra storage on the side of the case for your Apple Pencil. It’s priced well under $20, too, so you can’t really go wrong here.

The best keyboards for the 10th-generation iPad

$249 from Apple and Amazon

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio Apple

The Magic Keyboard Folio is Apple’s first-party keyboard for the 10th-generation iPad. It’s a variation of the standard Magic Keyboard, minus some of its premium features like pass-through charging and a hinge that helps the iPad “float.” The Folio offers a two-piece design with a detachable keyboard and magnetic kickstand. It comes with the same keyboard and trackpad as the more expensive Magic Keyboard, and oddly enough, it even has an advantage over the more expensive model: there’s a Function row at the top for quick access to things like volume and search. Admittedly, this is a pricey accessory at $249, but it’s ideal for those who want a seamless experience when typing on the iPad.

$160 from Logitech

Logitech Combo Touch Logitech

Logitech is a popular choice for those who don’t want to spring for Apple’s iPad keyboards but still want something high-quality. The Combo Touch keyboard and case for the 10th-generation iPad is just that, with a premium design, high-quality keyboard, trackpad, and extra Function row at the top. It’s detachable like the Magic Keyboard Folio, and it even uses Apple’s Smart Connector to connect the keyboard to your iPad. Plus, a small fabric loop at the top gives you a place to keep your Apple Pencil when not in use. It’s available in Oxford Grey and Graphite.

$130 from Amazon

Typecase Edge Magnetic Keyboard Amazon

If you’d prefer the look of the “floating” Magic Keyboard, there’s the Typecase Edge Magnetic Keyboard for the 10th-generation iPad. It offers a similar design to the regular Magic Keyboard with a study hinge to keep your iPad in the air while you type. The keyboard is backlit, and there’s a trackpad beneath it. The keyboard connects over Bluetooth, and there’s a USB-C port on the right to recharge it. While it only comes in black, it costs considerably less than Apple’s own Magic Keyboards.

$70 from ZAGG

ZAGG Messenger Folio 2 ZAGG

ZAGG has been making keyboards for the iPad for many years, and its Messenger Folio 2 is another solid entry in its lineup. The keyboard comes with a built-in case that adds extra protection to your iPad, and the keyboard itself is laptop-quality with a row of backlit Function keys at the top. A USB-C port is included to charge the keyboard’s battery, which ZAGG says can last a full year on a charge. Unfortunately, there’s no trackpad or full backlight for the keyboard, but for the price, it’s a really compelling pick-up.

$140 from UAG

UAG Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard with Trackpad UAG

If you want a good keyboard for your 10th-generation iPad but need extra protection from a traditional case, you’ll want to check out UAG’s Rugged Bluetooth Keyboard. It comes in two pieces: a rugged case for your iPad and a keyboard that magnetically attaches to the case. The case itself is strong enough to withstand drops from various heights, and the keyboard comes with a backlight and trackpad beneath it. There’s a Function row at the top, a USB-C port on the right, and bonus Apple Pencil storage as well. It’s available in a variety of colors and priced at $140, which alone makes it an appealing option.