The all-new Beats Studio Buds+ share many similarities with the flagship Beats Fit Pro. Both sets of buds boast active noise cancellation, ambient listening and numerous AirPods features that are tied to Apple’s ecosystem. They also offer slightly different user experiences based on platform and sound quality. While the Fit Pro run on Apple’s popular H1 processor, the Studio Buds+ have their own proprietary chipset that allows for seamless compatibility with iOS and macOS as well as Android devices. Apple’s Spatial Audio format is included, though it operates differently on each model. Then there’s the attractive look of each product, highlighted by the iconic Beats logo, standout color options and unique in-ear design. It goes without saying that these are two of the best Beats headphones, but only one can be considered the brand’s top offering. Let’s dive in and find out which earbuds are right for you. Beats Studio Buds+ vs. Beats Fit Pro at a glance Quick comparison One model for fashion aficionados, another for fitness buffs The Studio Buds+ are a near replica of their predecessor, featuring the same stylish design with a slanted multifunctional button and ergonomically tilted acoustic nozzle that slides into the ear. Fit-wise, they produce a tight seal around the canal for reliable stability. However, the new color options are what make the Studio Buds+ an eye-grabber, specifically the Translucent version, which gives them an awesome see-through appearance similar to the Nothing Ear (2). The Fit Pro copied the original Studio Buds’ design while making one key addition — wing tips. No complaints here, as the tips mold perfectly into the upper part of the ear for optimal fit. Slippage isn’t an issue when exercising. Construction is equally solid, with a plastic casing durable enough to survive hard spills onto the concrete. IPX4 protection keeps both sets of buds damage-free from moisture and sweat. In terms of charging cases, each version is chic, lightweight, and travel-friendly; you can slide either one into your pocket and not worry about excessive bulge. The Fit Pro’s case is essentially a shrunken version of the PowerBeats Pro’s gigantic storage unit, whereas the Studio Buds+ case has the same curved pebble design as its predecessor. TL;DR: The Studio Buds+ and Fit Pro are equally attractive, comfortable and durable, leaving the decision to personal preference. ANC and sound go to the Fit Pro, though the Studio Buds+ are no slouch To enhance the Studio Buds+’ sound, Beats developed a custom acoustic platform to produce cleaner bass and midrange with “ultra-low distortion.” These buds lack the monstrous bass featured on previous Beats models, but their lows are emphatic and blend well with mids and highs for well-balanced sound. Clarity on Apple Music and Spotify tracks is great and receives a generous boost when streaming on hi-res platforms like Tidal. Spatial Audio is another major addition to the Studio Buds+. The technology performs well, placing instruments and vocals properly on the soundscape. Unfortunately, there’s no way to control or personalize the feature; it automatically turns on when listening to Dolby Atmos tracks on Apple Music. As noteworthy as the sonics are on Beats’ latest creation, I still prefer the Fit Pro’s immersive soundstage. The new 9.5mm transducer and Apple’s adaptive EQ give music a dynamic, lively presence that complements all genres. Bass hits harder to fuel workouts. Dolby Atmos and hi-res tracks sound fantastic. Personalized Spatial Audio is available and lets users tailor 360-degree sound to their ears, which is significant and makes up for the Fit Pro’s unimpressive head tracking. You can expect strong ANC performance from both models. The Fit Pro has a knack for silencing low- and mid-frequency sounds, and the Studio Buds+ follow suit. I barely heard any construction work or pedestrian chatter on the streets. High-pitched noises like drilling and birds chirping were handled better on the Fit Pro. Meanwhile, the Studio Buds+ provided stronger wind resistance that prevented harsh sounds from ruining calls and listening sessions. Beats fixed its Transparency Mode on the Studio Buds+, allowing for clearer vocal capture and improved noise reduction. The Fit Pro’s version is just as reliable for hearing your surroundings and picks up more external sounds to gain a greater sense of awareness. TL;DR: Despite the Studio Buds+ having impressive ANC and sound, the Fit Pro fare better for music listening and noise neutralization. The “+” symbolizes longer battery life The Studio Buds+ offer longer battery life, though only when noise cancellation is turned off (up to 9 hours per charge). ANC use is capped at 6 hours. Spatial Audio decreases playtimes by an hour. This is more than sufficient for a full day of listening, and more than what any AirPods model offers. The charging case holds up to 36 hours, depending how you use the buds. I’ve managed to charge the buds twice over the course of a week. Fast-Fuel charging expedited the process by generating 1 hour of listening time on a 5-minute quick charge. Much of the same can be said about the Fit Pro. They share the same ANC playtime, support Fast-Fuel charging, and suffer a decrease in playtime when using battery-draining features. If only the charging case held more than 30 hours. Neither case supports wireless charging. TL;DR: Even if the difference in battery life isn’t huge, the Studio Buds+ hold more juice for longer use. Identical features, but the Studio Buds+ are more platform neutral Beats designed the first-gen Studio Buds to play nice with both iPhones and Android devices, and the Studio Buds+ maintain that same flawless multiplatform connectivity. Opening the case instantly pulls up the pairing card on your iPhone, as well as one-tap Google Fast Pair on Android devices. Bluetooth multipoint would have been amazing for pairing the buds to two devices at the same time, but the inclusion of Audio Switch is a nice consolation prize that lets you easily switch from one device to another. The Fit Pro offers the same seamless iOS/macOS support as the AirPods Pro. Connectivity with Apple devices is spot-on. The H1 processor allows the buds to pair to recognized devices in a matter of seconds. You can use the Fit Pro with Android devices, but the pairing process is strenuous and the digital assistant function is disabled. TL;DR: The Fit Pro pair instantly with all Apple devices, but so do the Studio Buds+, and they have stronger Android compatibility. Bottom line It’s a toss-up between the Studio Buds+ and Fit Pro. On one hand, you have fantastic-sounding buds with excellent multi-platform compatibility, longer battery life and terrific noise cancellation. On the other hand, you have the best workout headphones — and our overall best wireless earbuds pick — that challenge favorites like the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM4 with superior sound and terrific ANC in a sporty package. At their retail price, the $169 Studio Buds+ are the better bargain. However, the $199 Fit Pro are frequently on sale for as low as $159 (we’d keep an eye out during Prime Day), making them the more enticing purchase right now. There is no wrong decision for iPhone users, but Android device owners know where to put their money.