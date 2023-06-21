You know the saying, “your greatest competition is yourself?” That’s arguably the case with Apple. The company released the category-leading AirPods Pro 2 to critical acclaim, along with some of the best true wireless earbuds, several of which fall under the Beats imprint. The recently launched Beats Studio Buds+ are a noteworthy addition to Apple’s earbud lineup and they stand out as a rival worthy of flagship billing. Both models share many of the same features, including an adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, ambient listening, Spatial Audio and numerous others that are tied to Apple’s ecosystem. However, design, platform support and sound performance differentiate the two. After two weeks of thorough testing, we break down the Beats Studio Buds+ and AirPods Pro 2 to determine the better earbuds for mobile users. Beats Studio Buds+ vs. AirPods Pro 2 at a glance Quick comparison The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s best noise-cancelling buds Apple has been incredibly generous with its features, even giving mid-tier entries like the original Beats Studio Buds access to its ANC technology. The Studio Buds+ benefit from the same treatment with effective noise neutralization that eliminates close to 85% of ambient noise. These buds managed to block out construction tools and gusty winds, as well as common household distractions like kitchen appliances and loud TVs. High-frequency sounds (e.g., crying, sirens) were unavoidable, but never pulled me away from what was playing on Spotify. The Studio Buds+ also come with an updated Transparency mode that demonstrates better ambient noise capture. It came in handy during strolls with my toddler; I could hear cars and pedestrians clearly when crossing streets. As effectively as ANC performs on Beats’ latest model, it doesn’t compare to the AirPods Pro 2’s version. Apple’s buds blocked out 90% of incidental sounds and did a better job of eliminating high-frequency noises. I could still hear my son cry, but it barely made its way onto the soundscape. All other chaos transpiring in my living room was kept to a minimum. Adaptive Transparency was fantastic and picked up vocals well, which made conversing with people simple since it didn’t require taking off the buds. What makes the AirPods Pro 2 even more special are the extra transparency modes options. They include Conversation Boost for emphasized vocal input and Live Listen to transform your iPhone into a live mic that sends sounds to the buds. TL;DR: The Studio Buds+ have impressive ANC, but the AirPods Pro 2 are the better sound silencer. Beats has the more engaging audio, but fails to match Apple’s 3D sound The Studio Buds+ feature custom-built drivers that pump out cleaner bass with “ultra-low distortion.” Crisp mids, impactful lows and striking highs form a well-balanced soundscape that complements most music genres. Apple Music and Spotify tracks are pleasant listens, though hi-res music streaming services like Tidal give these buds a clarity boost. Best of all, sound quality remains consistent across all platforms: iOS, Android, and Windows. The AirPods Pro 2 are a sonic improvement over their predecessor. Apple’s new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier result in richer bass and clearer presentation. Mids and highs are given more attention, and while bass is deep, it lacks the oomph present on the Studio Buds+. Spatial Audio makes up for the AirPods Pro 2’s less lively bass. It can also be tailored to your hearing and makes music, voices and effects sound clearer, while accurately placing them on the soundscape. The feature works tremendously well with Dolby Atmos content. Apple’s 360-degree sound format performs well on the Studio Buds. However, it isn’t customizable, nor can it be controlled; the feature automatically turns on when listening to compatible tracks on Apple Music. TL;DR: Go with the Studio Buds+ for standard music listening and the AirPods Pro 2 for immersive sound. Style goes to the Studio Buds+, whereas comfort and practicality go to AirPods Pro 2 The Studio Buds+ are a near replica of their predecessor, but they pack 95% new components underneath the hood and come in three gorgeous colors: black/gold, ivory, and transparent. The latter is most popular and something we’ve never seen on a Beats product. Even standard design elements like the small oval shape and slanted multifunctional button are distinctive compared to the stale long-stem look of the AirPods. Furthermore, the materials used to compose these buds are sturdier and are protected by IPX4 sweat/water resistance. The pebble-shaped charging case also feels good in hand and doesn’t weigh down your pockets. The AirPods Pro 2 are not the eye-grabber that the Studio Buds+ are, but they make up for their ordinary appearance with great comfort and functionality. The iconic silhouette of past entries remains intact and welcomes new details like indented volume touch sensors that operate flawlessly. Apple redesigned its ear tip kit for optimal fit, which these buds provide, and the elongated sound port rests gently on the concha to accommodate lengthy listening sessions. I enjoyed 4-hour stretches before fatigue set in; the Studio Buds+ started to hurt around the 2-hour mark. Apple’s force sensors are the more reliable input method and prevent the buds from being pressed further into your ears. The same can’t be said about the Studio Buds+. Apple’s charging case is lighter and smaller, plus it comes with the same IPX4 certification as the buds. TL;DR: The Studio Buds+ look cool, but the AirPods Pro 2 are the comfier, more user-friendly option. The Studio Buds+ last much longer (with ANC off) According to Beats, the Studio Buds+ offer 6 hours of use with active noise cancellation (ANC) or 9 hours with ANC off. High volume and spatial audio decrease these playtimes by an hour. The charging case holds up to 36 hours, depending how you use the buds, and Fast Fuel charging generates up to 1 hour of listening time on a 5-minute quick charge. These are some of Apple’s highest battery life ratings. I’ve recharged the case once over the course of two weeks. If only the buds supported wireless charging. The AirPods Pro 2 have the same ANC playtime and come bundled with a MagSafe wireless charging case that supports Fast-Fuel charging. Unfortunately, they fall short of their competitor when ANC is turned off, maxing out at 7 hours. The charging case has been increased to hold up to 30 hours, which is standard for most luxury wireless earbuds. TL;DR: For battery life, the Studio Buds+ offer more juice than the AirPods Pro 2 with ANC off, though Apple’s buds feature MagSafe wireless charging. Platform compatibility is the Studio Buds+ specialty The original Studio Buds were designed to work with Android and iOS/macOS devices, thanks to a new proprietary chipset. Following suit is the Studio Buds+ with what seems like the same processor and up-to-date features such as Google Fast Pair for one-tap connectivity with Android phones. iPhone users shouldn’t be jealous because they’ll see the pairing notification come up instantly on their smartphone whenever opening the charging case. Audio Switch is also available to automatically switch between devices. Apple users get to enjoy the AirPods Pro 2’s excellent wireless performance on Apple products. These buds pair to recognized devices within a second and maintain a steady connection in high-traffic environments. Dropout during calls and streaming sessions is non-existent. Android owners don’t receive the same love; pairing the AirPods Pro 2 is a hassle. They have a tendency to disconnect after a few seconds, and you can’t access the digital assistant function. TL;DR: The Studio Buds+ work equally well on any mobile platform, while AirPods Pro 2 are best experienced on Apple devices. Bottom line These are two bona fide true wireless models that deliver the goods across a variety of categories. ANC, sound, and special features are some of the finest the category has to offer. In addition, Apple’s ability to update both sets of buds with new features through software updates makes them futureproof. However, the AirPods Pro 2 win this battle based on their refined ANC and spatial audio. They aren’t cheap at $249, but a recent markdown has brought them down to $199 across multiple online retailers, which is not too much more than the $169 Beats Studio Buds+. That isn’t to say the Studio Buds+ aren’t worth the investment. Longer battery life, superb sound, terrific noise cancellation and a kick-ass design make them appealing for both Apple and Android users. Either set will serve you well, as long as you pair them with the right device.