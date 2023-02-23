The Beats Fit Pro have long been our pick for the best workout headphones and the best wireless earbuds overall for good reason — they have a fantastic, secure fit, pack all of the AirPods Pro’s best features and come in a range of stylish colors. That range is expanding even more for 2023, as Beats just dropped three new color options for the Fit Pro that you can order right now.

Beats Fit Pro Now available in new colors Beats The Beats Fit Pro are now available in vibrant Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue variations, allowing you to enjoy our favorite wireless earbuds in even more colors. $200 at Apple

Beats’ excellent $200 fitness buds now come in Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue, all of which looked great up close in our early hands-on time (our editors are personally split between yellow and blue when it comes to picking a favorite). Whereas last year’s Beats x Kim collaboration featured more subdued shades to match various skin tones, these new colors go in the opposite direction, with loud and bold hues that seem perfect for the gym or trail.

This new collection brings the total number of Beats Fit Pro colors up to 10, joining the Black, White, Stone Purple (our personal favorite) and Sage Gray from the original launch as well as the three more earthly Kim Kardashian variations. We found the Beats Fit Pro’s color options to be a big selling point over the AirPods in our initial review, and we love the fact that there are even more of them to choose from now.

Snazzy new hues aside, these are the same exact Beats Fit Pro that launched in 2020. That means you’ll be getting largely the same excellent active noise cancellation, transparency mode and Spatial Audio you’ll find on the pricier AirPods Pro, in addition to a more secure wing-tipped fit that’s especially ideal for rigorous workouts. And unlike the AirPods, the Fit Pro work equally great on iOS and Android, thanks to a Beats companion app for the latter that lets you customize the buds to your liking.