By now, it’s no secret that Beats made an excellent pair of wireless earbuds in the Beats Fit Pro. With great sound quality, reliable battery life, excellent active noise cancellation, and smart features reminiscent of the high-end Apple AirPods, there’s very little to dislike about these headphones — we even named them our favorite wireless earbuds on the market.

Now, 10 months after their initial release, the Beats Fit Pro have made headlines once again thanks to a collaboration with a familiar face: Kim Kardashian.

Beats x Kim Fit Pro earbuds

Beats

Beats has announced three new colors for the Fit Pro earbuds developed in collaboration with reality TV star, influencer, and business mogul Kim Kardashian. The colors — named Moon, Dune, and Earth — are designed to be a statement accessory and compliment whatever your outfit of the day is. They’re a lot more muted than the other colors the Fit Pros come in, so as to be more versatile and neutral.

“I wanted to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement,” said Kim Kardashian in a press release. “This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.”

“Kim brought her signature minimalist style to the first-ever Beats Fit Pro custom headphones,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Services at Apple. “We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous color palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike.”

Where to buy the Beats x Kim collection

Beats

The new Beats x Kim version of the Beats Fit Pro will be available on Apple’s website for $199 starting on August 16. You’ll also be able to pick up the new buds at in-person Apple Stores as well as authorized third-party retailers such as Amazon starting on August 17, though Beats says they’ll be in limited quantities.

What else is new?

Beats

Beyond the new colors, Beats isn’t changing anything about the Fit Pro. That means you’ll get the same super comfortable design with a rubber-coated wingtip shape, perfect for working out or everyday use. There’s also IPX4 certification to safeguard you against sweat and rain showers.

Active noise cancelling is also onboard, as well as Transparency mode for listening to your surroundings whenever you need to. The earbuds offer a custom acoustic platform that delivers well-balanced sound quality, and there’s Spatial Audio support for Apple devices powered by the H1 chip.

That chipset also delivers other smart features like quick pair and voice controls, while the Beats app on Android brings some customization to those who don’t have Apple devices. The battery lasts up to six hours on a full charge, with an additional 18 hours of power thanks to the case. You can recharge using the included USB-C cable, although there’s no wireless charging. The Fit Pro are some of the best earbuds you can buy, and if you’ve been holding out for a more natural-looking color option for your daily workout or commute, this new collaboration is a great excuse to finally pick them up.