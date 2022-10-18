Apple announced an upgrade of its Apple TV 4K streamer, highlighted by the powerful A15 Bionic chip, which promises faster performance and more fluid gaming, as well as the addition of HDR10+ support.

The newest device is the perfect upgrade if you took a pass on 2021’s device, and you’ll be able to nab two new versions of the 2022 Apple TV 4K, with the base storage with Wi-Fi increasing from 32GB to 64GB. The higher-end WiFi plus Ethernet model comes with Thread networking and a whopping 128GB of storage.

How to preorder the 2022 Apple TV 4K

You can order the 2022 Apple TV 4K today at Apple, with a starting price of $129 (that’s $50 less than the previous Apple TV 4K). The premium Wi-Fi plus Ethernet product costs $149. The devices will hit retail stores on Friday, Nov. 4.

2022 Apple TV 4K 2022 Apple TV 4K Apple Though probably not the best news for anyone who splurged on the 2021 product, the newest Apple TV 4K is smaller, faster and more powerful — all for $50 less than its previous iteration. From $129 at Apple

What you need to know

Apple

Better chip, lower price

Getting more for less is always something to applaud. And Apple’s lower-cost upgrade from the previous A12 Bionic chip to the more-powerful A15 will boost speed, smarts and graphics. Plus, the new chip also makes the hardware physically smaller and more efficient.

The company claims that the new chip will allow the Apple TV 4K to be 50% faster than the previous device, as well as 30% quicker in GPU performance for smoother gameplay. And when it comes to watching your favorite shows and movies, the HDR10+ support, joining standard HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, will produce better detail and more vivid colors.

Same remote, new port

The Siri remote won’t change from its recent redesign, though we’re still happy to see it replace the more wonky trackpad design of the original controller. However, it does come with a USB-C port for charging instead of Lightning.

Apple tvOS upgrade coming soon

Apple

Though Apple didn’t give an exact date, it did mention a fall upgrade for its tvOS 16. This should include specific updates to Siri for simpler voice control with Apple TV. This will include the ability to recognize each user’s voice, so you won’t have to compete with your friends’ and family’s questionable taste in streaming content.

Other features include easier photo sharing from iCloud to the Apple TV and upgraded SharePlay via FaceTime.

The takeaway

Though probably not the best news for anyone who splurged on the 2021 product, the newest Apple TV 4K is smaller, faster and more powerful — all for $50 less than its previous iteration.

And, in addition to the A15 Bionic chip and upgrade to HDR10+, it can also double as a smart home hub for HomeKit users.