The 2022 Amazon Kindle is going back to the basics. Or, more precisely, it’s upgrading its entry-level Kindle with more premium features, like a higher-resolution screen, better battery life and double the storage — all for $99.

How to preorder the 2022 Kindle

The newest Amazon Kindle e-reader is available to preorder today and will begin shipping on Oct. 12. It will cost $99.99 with lock screen ads and $119.99 if you want to upgrade to an ad-free device. The Kindle Kids edition, also $119.99, comes with a two-year warranty, a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a kid-friendly cover.

See ya micro-USB, hello USB-C

Amazon

I love my Kindle. In fact, I’ve been using one since it was originally released back in 2007. And though it can now be ordered in many different styles, including the mid-level $139.99 Kindle Paperwhite and the top-tier $249.99 Kindle Oasis (our best overall e-reader pick), it’s nice to see that Amazon is offering extra features on its least-costly device.

The last entry-level Kindle was announced in 2019, so it’s about time we saw an update. And, hallelujah, that super-annoying, anachronistic micro-USB has finally been replaced with a more ubiquitous USB-C charging port. Not only will this add faster charging, but you won’t need to keep or lug around that extra cord just for your e-reader (anyone packing for a trip will understand my frustration).

And, speaking of battery life, Amazon says the new Kindle has six weeks of reading time, rather than the previous two weeks of estimated battery life of the 2019 device. That’s quite an increase.

More storage for less

Amazon

I am a heavy Kindle reader. Not only do I buy books consistently (usually through discounted websites like Bookbub, which offers daily personalized selections for up to 95% off) but I also borrow e-books from the library using the free Libby app. So it’s great to see that for just shy of $100, you now get twice the storage space on the 2022 Kindle.

The base configuration is now 16GB, which is double the 8GB in the previous iteration. That should hold thousands of titles, so you can download now, read later.

Brighter display, lighter body

Amazon

Lastly, this newest Kindle, while still measuring 6 inches diagonally and weighing just over 5.5 ounces, now has a higher-resolution screen, with a nice bump to a 300 pixel-per-inch count compared to the 167 ppi of the previous model. That should mean better-quality text and sharper images for things like pictures and comics.

And, because this is e-paper, the display is gloriously glare-free for easy reading in direct sunlight. Plus, as a nighttime reader, I love the adjustable front-light with four LEDs, which lets you read in the dark without bothering your partner or having to snap on a bulky book light. It may not be as bright as the 25 LEDs of the Kindle Oasis, but for less than half the price and the very same screen resolution, it seems well worth it.

The takeaway

Amazon

If you haven’t made the switch to an e-reader yet, or you’re ready to upgrade an older Kindle, this 2022 version is looking like a good entry point at $99.99. Not only will you get double the storage, a higher-resolution screen and a significant bump in battery life from the 2019 model, but you can also charge it with any USB-C charging cable.

And, if you want to make it easier to put a book in your kids’ hands, without worrying about the distractions on devices like the iPad or the Amazon Fire tablet, the $119.99 Kindle Kids even comes with a free year of the Amazon Kids+ subscription service so they can safely browse and download titles that interest them without any extra charges.