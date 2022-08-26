This time of year brings a lot of change — the new school year, cooler temperatures, fewer beach days — but there’s one thing we can always count on come September: Labor Day sales. Any bargain hunter worth their salt knows that this three-day weekend is a veritable cornucopia of savings. Even though we’re still a week away from the major sales, there are still plenty of holiday deals to be found, if you’re willing to look for them (ahem).

If you want to get an early start on the savings, check out our findings below. We’ll have a bunch more for you next week, but we’d hate to see the good stuff sell out before our readers get to it. From furniture to tech, kitchen to beauty, clothing and bedding everything on your must-have list is seeing markdowns right now.

We’ve sorted the deals into categories so you can find everything you need without the hassle. Plus, if you’re looking for more specific picks from Underscored, don’t miss our Labor Day coverage all next week.

Mattress and bedding deals

• Avocado: Get eco-friendly (and super comfortable) mattresses 10% off sitewide with code LABORDAY, now through Sept. 12.

• Awara: Get $300 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories for up to $799 of savings total.

• Bear: Bear is offering its biggest discount ever, offering 30% off sitewide with code LD30, plus free accessories with the purchase of a mattress.

• Beautyrest: Rest easy with up to $1,000 off your purchase of a Black or Black Hybrid mattress. Sale ends June 12.

• Big Blanket Co: Cozy up for fall and save up to $100 on blankets (including weighted blankets!) — the more you spend, the more you save, now through Sept. 11.

• Casper: Get up to $600 off mattresses from this beloved DTC brand with code LDAY22, now through June 7. Check back on Casper’s site, as the promos change throughout the holiday weekend.

• Cocoon by Sealy: Mattresses are 35% off right now, plus you’ll get free sheets and pillows with your purchase — no code necessary.

• DreamCloud: Save $200 on a mattress of your choice, plus get $599 in free accessories included with your purchase.

• Eight Sleep: Get the Pod Pro Mattress $200 off, plus additional savings on the Pod Cover and accessories.

• Leesa: Shop Leesa’s lowest prices this year, plus an exclusive discount for Underscored readers: get $300 off the Original Hybrid Queen Mattress with code CNNDEAL.

• Luna: Luxe weighted blankets and more are up to 45% off at Luna right now.

• Nectar: Get $200 off any mattress and score $499 worth of free accessories.

• Nolah: In addition to the on-site discounts, get an additional $75 off the best selling Evolution 15-inch hybrid mattress with code CNN75.

• Purple: Take advantage of Purple’s Labor Day sale and get up to $300 off mattresses and $500 off Ascent bases, now through Sept. 14.

• Serta: Save up hundreds on a variety of mattresses for any type of sleeper before the sale ends Sept. 12.

• Tempur-Pedic: This week, save up to $500 on mattresses with Tempur Pedic’s Labor Day sale.

• Tuft and Needle: Don’t miss this opportunity to save up to 20% on mattresses and up to 15% on bedding.

Furniture, decor and home deals

• Castlery: Get up to $100 off your order for every $1,200 spent when you shop furniture from Castlery.

• Crate & Kids: Select bedding, bath, decor and more is 20% off right now at Crate & Kids, just in time for the new school year rush.

• Crate & Barrel: The Outdoor Sale at Crate & Barrel offers up to 50% off select outdoor furniture, up to 30% off outdoor decor and grilling and more.

• Society6: Decorate dorm rooms (or anywhere!) with artist designs from Society6 — everything is 30% off sitewide from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.

• Sundays: Get furniture and storage up to 15% off sitewide right now.

Kitchen and dining deals

• Our Place: Now through Sept. 7, you can save 25% sitewide at Our Place, an Underscored favorite for versatile, beautiful kitchenwares.

• KitchenAid: Shop classic stand mixers and more right now — KitchenAid is offering 15% off major appliances with code LABORDAY15.

Outdoors deals

• BBQGuys: Outdoor entertaining essentials like grills, pizza ovens, smokers and more are up to 50% off right now.

• Ooni: You can save 20% on a bunch of pizza ovens at Ooni right now.

• REI: Don’t miss savings on all sorts of outdoor gear thanks to REI’s annual Labor Day Sale and Clearance, offering up to 50% off and including some of the steepest discounts of the year. REI Co-op members can save even more, including an extra 20% off any REI Outlet item with code LABOR22.

• Solo Stove: Underscored-beloved fire pits from Solo Stove are up to 40% off now through Sept. 5.

Fitness, health and hygiene deals

• Bala: Bala bangles are the chicest ankle weights you’ll find on the market — plus they amp up any workout with resistance that makes a big difference over time. In addition to ankle weights, Bala makes attractive gear for your home gym (or on-the-go fitness routine), and everything is on sale right now thanks to a 20% off sitewide sale on purchases over $75.

• Cloud Paper: This weekend, you can sign up for a subscription with Cloud Paper, which offers sustainable bamboo toilet paper, and save 47%. Just use code TPDAY to save on this upgraded household essential.

Beauty deals

• Revolve: Almost everything at Revolve Beauty is 15% off when you use code BEAUTY15 at checkout during this four-day sale.

Clothes, shoes and accessories deals

• Clarks: During this summer clearance event, footwear is up to half off with code SUMMER, now through Sept. 1.

• Columbia: Shop outdoors clothing for the upcoming season during Columbia’s Labor Day sale — almost everything is 25% off through Sept. 6.

• Crocs: This weekend, you can score two pairs of Crocs for only $50 when you use code 2FOR50 through Sept. 30.

• Hudson: Everyday must-have denim and more is 30% off during Hudson’s sitewide sale with code BYENOW.

• Kt by Knix: Just in time for the new semester, teen-friendly period underwear from Kt by Knix is seeing a promo: buy any Kt Period Kit and get a free $30 gift card to be used toward your next purchase.

Pet deals

• Yeti: Save on a durable dog bed from Yeti right now — the Trailhead Dog Bed is 25% off through Sept. 5.

Travel deals

• Samsonite: Durable Samsonite luggage 25% off sitewide now through Sept. 6, so gear up for upcoming travels now.

Electronics deals

• Courant: Chic wireless chargers are on sale from Courant right now — just use code SCHOOL for 20% off on both linen and leather options, the Catch collection and Mag:1 now through Sept. 11.

• Jabra: Now through Sept. 5, get a variety of wireless headphones at steep discounts from Jabra.

• Marshall: A bunch of Marshall’s stylish, high-quality headphones and speakers are on sale through Sept. 4.

TV deals

• Amazon Fire TVs: Upgrade your movie nights this fall with discounted Amazon Fire TVs.