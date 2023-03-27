Cooking rice in a pot can get a little complicated sometimes (too much water? too little?), so to save you from wrestling burned bits off the bottom of your cookware with a spatula, there are rice cookers. Right now, you can get one from Zojirushi on sale on Amazon for 40% off, matching the lowest price we’ve seen in a year.
The Zojirushi took top spot in our roundup of the best rice cookers, and there are a ton of good reasons, especially if you eat rice on the regular. First up is perfectly cooked rice, every time — and you can set it and forget it while it’s cooking. Plus, the Zojirushi fits 5.5 cups of rice, ideal for families or for prepping ahead in a big batch.
And, like those fancy water kettles with different settings for different teas, this rice cooker has programs for different types of rice: brown, sweet, sushi, white — the choice is yours. Finally,the Zojirushi comes with two measuring cups, a non-stick rice spoon and recipes to get you started — plus a truly wild five stars. Pick up our favorite rice cooker for 40% off while it’s still on sale at Amazon.