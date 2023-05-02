Every new Zelda game comes with a boatload of enthusiasm as players wait to see what new adventures await. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already shaping up to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games from the time our reviewer has had with it. And while it’s launching at $70 on May 12, we’ve got an exclusive discount that cuts $10 off the price with code CNNZELDA at Super Shop.

When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched alongside the Nintendo Switch, it took the game franchise in a new direction, delivering a vast open world that players could approach as they pleased. They could tackle temples in just about any order or skip right past most of the game’s content and charge headlong into Hyrule Castle and challenge Calamity Ganon. This player freedom is expanded on even further for Tears of the Kingdom.

The new game takes place in the same world players will be familiar with from Breath of the Wild, but it has changed, as we’ve seen the sky littered with massive, floating structures to explore. The game also includes new dynamics that allow players to construct machines to solve puzzles and explore Hyrule.

