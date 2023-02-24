We love a Zappos sale to score great deals on everything from shoes to accessories and clothes, and right now the Winter Blowout Sale is offering more than 1,200 items at discounted prices — think up to 60% off boots, sneakers and outerwear. New Balance and Asics are up to 40% off, and Columbia men’s coats and outerwear are up to 60% off — as is reliable winter-boot brand Sorel.
Whether you’re looking to bolster your winter-weather wardrobe or grab a new pair of sneakers, it’s worth taking a look at these deals on men’s and women’s apparel. We’ve rounded up our favorites from the sale below. And P.S.: Zappos still offers 365-day returns and exchanges — plus, you can drop off returns at Whole Foods, no printer or even shipping box needed.
Women’s
These five-star-rated Uggs are a very cool $100 off right now — ensuring that you have boots to keep your feet warm for the last snowfall of this season and the start of the next one (and beyond).
These actually-cute winter boots have some cool color accents and a variety of textures to make your standard snow boot way more interesting — as well as five stars’ worth of happy wearer backing. (And yes, you read that discount right.)
After a decade of black, brown is coming back in a big way — and whether your style leans edgy cropped wide-leg jeans, bohemian maxi dresses or 19th-century schoolmarm (all are welcome here), these boots in cognac will give your go-to outfits a new vibe.
Grab this year’s take on the classic Chelsea boot for a truly wild discount. The platform soles lift you out of gross sidewalk slush, too.
If you’re lucky to live in a more temperate, dry state during the winter, these Asics trail-running shoes are a solid pick if your old pair could use switching out. Tip: Grab a half-size up for the best fit.
Men’s
Perfect with this season’s matching neutral sweats, these colorful waterproof boots look cool while keeping your feet away from the “wintry mix” coating the sidewalks. For a minimalist look, a more streamlined black-and-white take is available for about $100 as well.
These rugged-looking sneakers are actually made for the trails — and they have all the cushioning and support you need to keep going mile after mile.
These unusual booties have a quilted exterior but are lined with Ugg’s plush wool blend and terry cloth for comfy, cozy all-day wear.
Whether you’re shoveling the car out or taking your kids sledding, wet jeans are the worst. Avoid that discomfort with these under-$100, five-star snow pants from go-to outdoors brand Columbia.
This sleek jacket goes with everything, keeps you warm and rings in under $100. That’s a triple-winner in our book.