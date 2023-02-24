We love a Zappos sale to score great deals on everything from shoes to accessories and clothes, and right now the Winter Blowout Sale is offering more than 1,200 items at discounted prices — think up to 60% off boots, sneakers and outerwear. New Balance and Asics are up to 40% off, and Columbia men’s coats and outerwear are up to 60% off — as is reliable winter-boot brand Sorel.

Whether you’re looking to bolster your winter-weather wardrobe or grab a new pair of sneakers, it’s worth taking a look at these deals on men’s and women’s apparel. We’ve rounded up our favorites from the sale below. And P.S.: Zappos still offers 365-day returns and exchanges — plus, you can drop off returns at Whole Foods, no printer or even shipping box needed.

Ugg Adirondack Boot III Zappos These five-star-rated Uggs are a very cool $100 off right now — ensuring that you have boots to keep your feet warm for the last snowfall of this season and the start of the next one (and beyond). $250 $150 at Zappos

Sorel Lennox Lace Cozy STKD Waterproof Boots Zappos These actually-cute winter boots have some cool color accents and a variety of textures to make your standard snow boot way more interesting — as well as five stars’ worth of happy wearer backing. (And yes, you read that discount right.) $210 $84 at Zappos

Madewell The Patti Lace-Up Boot Zappos After a decade of black, brown is coming back in a big way — and whether your style leans edgy cropped wide-leg jeans, bohemian maxi dresses or 19th-century schoolmarm (all are welcome here), these boots in cognac will give your go-to outfits a new vibe. $228 $146 at Zappos

Vagabond Shoemakers Stacy Nucbuck Chelsea Bootie Zappos Grab this year’s take on the classic Chelsea boot for a truly wild discount. The platform soles lift you out of gross sidewalk slush, too. $185 $59 at Zappos

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Trail Running Shoes Zappos If you’re lucky to live in a more temperate, dry state during the winter, these Asics trail-running shoes are a solid pick if your old pair could use switching out. Tip: Grab a half-size up for the best fit. $165 $120 at Zappos

Keen Nxis Speed Trail Running Shoes Zappos These rugged-looking sneakers are actually made for the trails — and they have all the cushioning and support you need to keep going mile after mile. $145 $58 at Zappos