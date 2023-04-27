Zappos’ prices just got even lower during the online retailer’s Sizzlin Surprise Sale, which is indeed gracing us with its sizzlin’ prices until April 30. Right now, you can save 25% on everything you need for warm weather vacations and everyday: swimwear, sandals and apparel from brands like Sam Edelman, Adidas, Roxy, and more.
We’ve gone through the massive selection and pulled 20 of our favorite on-sale items, including pieces from the men’s and women’s clothing and shoe sections. Also good to know: Zappos has a 365-day returns and exchange program streamlined by no-printer-needed drop-off returns at Whole Foods. Peek at our picks below and then browse the thousands of items on sale online before sizes and styles sell out.
Women’s styles
Perfect for when you’re catching the waves (or if you just want more coverage under the sun), this long-sleeve swimsuit features a slightly Warholian floral pattern.
Perfect for casual weekend hikes, lake trips or in-town errands, these Newports H2s are amphibious, supportive and made with long days in mind.
These goatskin sandals might not be the best pick around splashing water, but their slightly citrusy color is the perfect twist for your summer wardrobe — and the platforms keep things comfortable, too.
Thick, molded-looking, minimalist sandals are everywhere this summer, and Nine West’s take in a vibrant lilac are made for pool days. The black, leopard print and peachy beige go with everything in the closet, too.
Love that held-in feeling you get from your fave high-waisted jeans? These exercise shorts have a super-high waistband and a 2-inch inseam that provides support without restricting movement.
This cheerful one-piece has removable straps for sunning and beautiful seaming across the suit.
With a plunging neck and a faux-wrap cut, this sexy one piece goes from beach to beach bar in no time.
This ribbed bikini top (French cut bottoms here, $51) hits all the marks for style this summer, and it comes in two beach-ready colorways of cobalt or peach.
This maxi cover-up’s florals are all summer, and its breezy sheer material makes it airy on summer days — making it the perfect pick for Sundays spent bouncing between pool and patio.
This sepia tank goes with this summer’s wardrobe of taupes and linens, and the checkered pattern gives it a bit of texture for layering up while it’s still a little cool outside.
This floral take on an Adidas classic makes for a cheery pair of slides to slip on on casual summer days.
Men’s styles
Tevas are classics for a reason, and these super-light Originals have more than 5,300 well-deserved five-star ratings. Not all colorways are on sale, so double-check yours before adding it to your cart.
These easy-wearing hemp shorts are as breezy as linen and look just as polished — though the drawstring keeps things casual for barbecues and weekend baseball games.
With a molded footbed that keeps feet super-supported, these sandals are the perfect all-day slides for warm-weather days. They’re also water-friendly in case you have to break up any driveway water-gun fights.
Brown’s finally having a moment after years of being in the sartorial shadows, and all you have to do is throw on a white T-shirt for a complete outfit.
Get ready for the links this summer with a fresh pair of golf shorts. This Adidas pair is made from moisture-wicking fabric — and a minimum of 20% recycled content.
This classic tank’s heathered shades make it an ideal pick for hot summer days — especially at 25% off.
Get ready for the beach with these half-elasticized trunks that are comfy for taking a dip and polished enough for grabbing some lunch after the waves.
Whether you’re hitting up the pool or the grocery store, these deep blue slides are a comfy pair to get you going — or kick back in at the end of a long day in office shoes.
You might know the backpacks, but this Scandi brand makes some great hiking clothes too — including these 11-inch, lightweight shorts designed for the trail.
These matte black leather sandals are great for days when your look needs something a little more elevated than flip-flops but a little less than going-out shoes.