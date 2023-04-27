Zappos sizzlin surprise deals lead
Zappos’ prices just got even lower during the online retailer’s Sizzlin Surprise Sale, which is indeed gracing us with its sizzlin’ prices until April 30. Right now, you can save 25% on everything you need for warm weather vacations and everyday: swimwear, sandals and apparel from brands like Sam Edelman, Adidas, Roxy, and more.

We’ve gone through the massive selection and pulled 20 of our favorite on-sale items, including pieces from the men’s and women’s clothing and shoe sections. Also good to know: Zappos has a 365-day returns and exchange program streamlined by no-printer-needed drop-off returns at Whole Foods. Peek at our picks below and then browse the thousands of items on sale online before sizes and styles sell out.

Women’s styles

Roxy Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
Roxy Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit.jpg
Perfect for when you’re catching the waves (or if you just want more coverage under the sun), this long-sleeve swimsuit features a slightly Warholian floral pattern.

$106 $80 at Zappos
Keen Newport H2
keen newport h2 cnnu.jpg
Perfect for casual weekend hikes, lake trips or in-town errands, these Newports H2s are amphibious, supportive and made with long days in mind.

$130 $98 at Zappos
Pedro Garcia Viena
Pedro Garcia Viena cnnu.jpg
These goatskin sandals might not be the best pick around splashing water, but their slightly citrusy color is the perfect twist for your summer wardrobe — and the platforms keep things comfortable, too.

$550 $413 at Zappos
Nine West Pool 3
Nine West Pool 3 cnnu.jpg
Thick, molded-looking, minimalist sandals are everywhere this summer, and Nine West’s take in a vibrant lilac are made for pool days. The black, leopard print and peachy beige go with everything in the closet, too.

$49 $37 at Zappos
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts
FP Movement The Way Home Shorts cnnu.jpg
Love that held-in feeling you get from your fave high-waisted jeans? These exercise shorts have a super-high waistband and a 2-inch inseam that provides support without restricting movement.

$30 $23 at Zappos
Anne Cole Plus Size Shirred Bandeau One-Piece
Anne Cole Plus Size Shirred Bandeau One-Piece cnnu.jpg
This cheerful one-piece has removable straps for sunning and beautiful seaming across the suit.

$122 $92 at Zappos
Miraclesuit Plus Size Solid Oceanus One-Piece
Miraclesuit Plus Size Solid Oceanus One-Piece cnnu.jpg
With a plunging neck and a faux-wrap cut, this sexy one piece goes from beach to beach bar in no time.

$180 $135 at Zappos
Becca by Rebecca Giselle Rib Textured Underwire Bra Swimsuit Top
Becca by Rebecca Giselle Rib Textured Underwire Bra Swimsuit Top cnnu.jpg
This ribbed bikini top (French cut bottoms here, $51) hits all the marks for style this summer, and it comes in two beach-ready colorways of cobalt or peach.

$88 $66 at Zappos
Johnny Was Floral Border Long Dress
Johnny Was Floral Border Long Dress cnnu.jpg
This maxi cover-up’s florals are all summer, and its breezy sheer material makes it airy on summer days — making it the perfect pick for Sundays spent bouncing between pool and patio.

$278 $209 at Zappos
Madewell Chess Check Tank
madewell chess check tank cnnu.jpg
This sepia tank goes with this summer’s wardrobe of taupes and linens, and the checkered pattern gives it a bit of texture for layering up while it’s still a little cool outside.

$42 $32 at Zappos
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slides
adidas adilette comfort slides cnnu.jpg
This floral take on an Adidas classic makes for a cheery pair of slides to slip on on casual summer days.

$40 $30 at Zappos

Men’s styles

Teva Original Universal
Teva Original Universal
Tevas are classics for a reason, and these super-light Originals have more than 5,300 well-deserved five-star ratings. Not all colorways are on sale, so double-check yours before adding it to your cart. 

$170 $104 at Zappos
Vince Lightweight Hemp Shorts
Vince Lightweight Hemp Shorts
These easy-wearing hemp shorts are as breezy as linen and look just as polished — though the drawstring keeps things casual for barbecues and weekend baseball games. 

$225 $169 at Zappos
Reef Cushion Slide
Reef Cushion Slide
With a molded footbed that keeps feet super-supported, these sandals are the perfect all-day slides for warm-weather days. They’re also water-friendly in case you have to break up any driveway water-gun fights.

$50 $38 at Zappos
AllSaints Helix Sweatshorts
AllSaints Helix Sweatshorts
Brown’s finally having a moment after years of being in the sartorial shadows, and all you have to do is throw on a white T-shirt for a complete outfit. 

$115 $86 at Zappos
Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Tour Nylon 9-Inch Golf Shorts
Adidas Golf Ultimate365 Tour Nylon 9-Inch Golf Shorts
Get ready for the links this summer with a fresh pair of golf shorts. This Adidas pair is made from moisture-wicking fabric — and a minimum of 20% recycled content. 

$95 $71 at Zappos
RVCA PTC Pigment Tank Top
RVCA PTC Pigment Tank Top
This classic tank’s heathered shades make it an ideal pick for hot summer days — especially at 25% off. 

$30 $23 at Zappos
Fair Harbor The Sextant Trunks
Fair Harbor The Sextant Trunks
Get ready for the beach with these half-elasticized trunks that are comfy for taking a dip and polished enough for grabbing some lunch after the waves. 

$88 $66 at Zappos
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
The North Face Base Camp Slide III
Whether you’re hitting up the pool or the grocery store, these deep blue slides are a comfy pair to get you going — or kick back in at the end of a long day in office shoes. 

$39 $29 at Zappos
Fjällräven High Coast Hike Shorts
Fjällräven High Coast Hike Shorts
You might know the backpacks, but this Scandi brand makes some great hiking clothes too — including these 11-inch, lightweight shorts designed for the trail. 

$100 $75 at Zappos
Kamik Marty Cross
Kamik Marty Cross
These matte black leather sandals are great for days when your look needs something a little more elevated than flip-flops but a little less than going-out shoes. 

$70 $53 at Zappos