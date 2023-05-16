zappos joyfest lead cnnu.jpg
Zappos’ discounts just got a huge drop, thanks to the online retailer’s Joyfest sale, which is happening now through May 30. What’s the big deal? You’ll be able to discover surprise 50% off discounts.

Read through our top 10 picks below and then shop the whole sale over at Zappos while your favorite styles and sizes are still in stock.

Women’s styles

Under Armour Plus Size Fly By 2.0 Shorts
These comfy shorts are a cheery pink for morning workouts and come with a built-in liner if you wanna skip the underwear.

$25 $15 at Zappos
Stuart Weitzman Nudistcurve 75 Sandal
If you want one pair of sandals for every formal occasion this summer, these are the pair.

$450 $311 at Zappos
Aquatalia Pasha
These low-heeled pumps are in an off-the-moment orange-red and go great with your cropped jeans and midi dresses. Plus, in case your April showers are May showers, they’re waterproof.

$350 $298 at Zappos
O'Neill Saltwater Solids Twisted One-Piece
This one-piece is on sale just in time for opening day of pool season.

$75 $64 at Zappos
Under Armour HeatGear Armour Bike Shorts
Under-$20 bike shorts made for summer temps? Yes, please. Sizes XS to 2XL are in stock at the time of publish.

$35 $18 at Zappos
Loeffler Randall Regan
These wedding shoes measure in at an actually manageable height on an actually sturdy heel — and the crepe-paper effect is super elegant too.

$350 $298 at Zappos

Men’s styles

Crocs Classic All-Terrain Sandal
These sandals are ready for weekend adventures, whether those are a light hike or some muddy gardening (gotta love the hose-off finish).

$45 $20 at Zappos
Raen Optics Myles 53
Raen’s two-tone sunglasses give a flattering, classic shape a little extra flair for summer 2023.

$180 $103 at Zappos
Massimo Matteo Ponte Vecchio Formal Loafer
Add some Italian glam to your formal look courtesy of silver-threaded slippers in this summer’s major checkers trend.

$155 $70 at Zappos
Clarks CourtLite DBT
The CourtLite DBTs are perfect for all-day wear and all-year ensembles — and 53% off isn’t bad either.

$130 $61 at Zappos
Vans Slip-ER 2
Vans’ quilted edition takes your fave sneaker and turns them into comfy, not-sweltering house shoes perfect for warmer weather.

$60 $35 at Zappos