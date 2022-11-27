Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Although there are many places to shop online these days, Zappos is easily a fan favorite. With fast — and free — shipping and an incredibly generous 365-day return policy, it’s quite easy to see why. And while Zappos started as a shoe-only company, its products now go much beyond footwear. These days, you can now also purchase clothing, handbags, jewelry, eyewear and much more.

Whether you’re looking for a new holiday outfit or the perfect winter boots, with the going-on-now Zappos Cyber Monday sale, it’s the perfect opportunity to scour the site.

