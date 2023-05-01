Yeti’s insulated vessels, coolers, and more have been at the forefront of campouts, baseball games and more for a good while now. But when it comes to more regular use? The company’s wine tumblers really merit a place on the shelf. Right now, you can save 20% on Yeti’s wine tumblers over on the brand’s website.

Yeti’s wine tumblers are great for their intended purpose (after-work dog-walking is way better with wine, IMHO), but they’re also perfect for any of us who like our cold liquids cold and in an compact, portable size. Sure, they might be labeled as a wine tumbler, but truth be told, this author has used a similar version for far more than that: morning orange juice, afternoon iced tea, and that sweet 2 P.M. iced coffee have all found a home in her insulated “wine” tumbler.

Yeti’s tumbler presents a worthy insulated alternative to glass (perfect for poolside, boats or the outdoors) and disposable glasses made from plastic or paper. Plus, they come with a MagSlider Lid to keep everything contained (literally).

Right now every color in the 10-ounce size is on sale, including one of the latest colorways, Canopy Green. Shop them all now over at Yeti.