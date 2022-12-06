Yeti gear is durable, insulated and leakproof — and famously expensive. But right now you can save 20% on a water bottles, dog bowls, coolers and more, with just one catch: You’ve gotta like purple.
The company is offering 20% off the Nordic Purple collection, including some Underscored picks like our favorite water bottle and our favorite hard-sided cooler. The unique hue has the bonus of being easily spottable at group picnics and after-school sports games.
Shop our picks from the sale below, and then head online to check out the rest of the marked-down gear.
$38 $24 at Yeti
Our overall favorite water bottle boasts stellar thermoregulation and durability plus a chug cap for easy drinking (and refills). You can also score the straw cap version on sale right now.
$200 $160 at Yeti
With the ability to carry enough for an afternoon out, this cooler is as leakproof as the rest of the line, making it great for family excursions. Plus, its mildew-resistant, puncture-resistant, UV-withstanding material is made to last through afternoons at the pool, lunches at the park, baseball games and whatever else the busy calendar brings you.
$325 $260 at Yeti
Whether you’re trying to keep leftovers from a potluck warm or your perishables for a camping trip chilled, our favorite hard-sided cooler can accommodate a lot of food — enough for four people on an overnight camping trip. Plus, it comes with a dry goods basket to keep things you don’t want touching the moisture elevated and away from the wet.
$88 $64 at Yeti
The nice thing about a super-insulated lunch bag is you don’t have to risk the office fridge thief stealing your food. This one is water-resistant on the outside and, for after-work activities, can hold six cans.
$42 $34 at Yeti
Boasting the famous insulation and durability you love from Yeti, this mug suits (most) cup holders and a slider cap that's leakproof even on bumpy travels.
$325 $260 at Yeti
Once you reach a certain volume with a cooler, it gets super annoying to lug around — and that’s where a backpack cooler comes in. This soft-sided one can hold enough for a day out (18 cans with a 2-to-1 ice-to-can ratio), and if you’re really hardcore about the brand, it has attachment points for the bottle sling and Sidekick Dry Gear Case too.
$250 $200 at Yeti
Perfect for holiday road trips, gatherings and family visits, this slim hard cooler is designed to tuck behind the front seats of the car — and stand tall enough to hold bottles of wine.
$40 $32 at Yeti
This promo at Yeti includes essentials for the entire family — and that includes our furry friends. This stainless steel bowl is durable, dishwasher-safe and outfitted with a non-slip bottom.