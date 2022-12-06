Yeti coolers are durable, insulated, and leakproof — and famously expensive. But right now, you can save 20% off a hard- or soft-sided cooler, with just one catch: You’ve gotta like purple.

The company is offering 20% off all coolers the new Nordic Purple colorway, from lunchboxes up to our favorite hard-sided cooler. The unique hue has the bonus of being easily spottable at group picnics and after-school sports games. Plus, when you shop right now you’ll get a free 14-ounce Rambler mug with a $200 purchase.

Shop our picks from the sale below, and then head online to check out the rest of the marked-down coolers.

Hopper Flip 8 Soft Cooler $200 $160 at Yeti Yeti With the ability to carry enough for an afternoon out, this cooler is as leakproof as the rest of the line, making it great for family excursions. Plus, its mildew-resistant, puncture-resistant, UV-withstanding material is made to last through afternoons at the pool, lunches at the park, baseball games and whatever else the busy calendar brings you.



Best Tested Tundra 45 Hard Cooler $325 $260 at Yeti Yeti Whether you’re trying to keep leftovers from a potluck warm or your perishables for a camping trip chilled, our favorite hard-sided cooler can accommodate a lot of food — enough for four people on an overnight camping trip. Plus, it comes with a dry goods basket to keep things you don’t want touching the moisture elevated and away from the wet.

Daytrip Lunch Bag $88 $64 at Yeti Yeti The nice thing about a super-insulated lunch bag is you don’t have to risk the office-fridge thief stealing your food. This one is water-resistant on the outside and, for after-work activities, can hold six cans.

Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler $325 $260 at Yeti Yeti Once you reach a certain volume with a cooler, it gets super-annoying to lug around — and that’s where a backpack cooler comes in. This soft-sided one can hold enough for a day out (18 cans with a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio), and if you’re really hardcore about the brand, it has attachment points for the bottle sling and Sidekick Dry Gear Case too.