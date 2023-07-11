If you’ve been looking to switch up your hydration game this summer, you’re in luck: Yeti, one of our all-time favorite outdoor brands, is slashing its prices by up to 50% this Prime Day. From editor-approved water bottles to expert-vetted coolers, Yeti brings a level of convenience to outdoor living we can all appreciate. If you’re not sure where to start, stick around for some of our recommendations that’ll make your life a whole lot easier — and hydrated. Plus, be sure to check out all of Yeti’s Amazon Prime Day deals.