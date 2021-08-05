For those of us who love to curl up with a body pillow at night, Yana has one of the best around. Made from organic, luxurious textiles, it’s a great little or big spoon at night and can curl around you for lower back support. Plus, it provides a place to prop up your book or laptop while you work from the sofa during the day.

The brand says that it has worked hard to “perfect the art and science of tonight’s sleep,” and the contours of this U-shaped pillow reflect the thought the brand has put into its ergonomics, which “promote deep, transformative sleep.”

Hot sleepers, this is your jam too: The organic cotton and bamboo velour will help keep you cool at night, whether you’re just a bit sensitive to high summer temps or you’re in that night sweats stage of your life. It’s also great for anyone who needs a little extra relaxation in their knees or joints.

Best of all, it fits in a queen bed, even with a partner sleeping in it too. Share it with them or use it as a barrier on the hottest of summer nights — it’s made for use alone or together.