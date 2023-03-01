If you’re a Verizon customer and happen to be in the market for a next-gen gaming console, you’re in luck. The carrier is currently offering the Xbox Series S to its subscribers for an absurdly cheap $150, dropping our favorite affordable console down to its lowest-ever price at 50% off.

From now through March 31, you can visit this link to sign in with your Verizon account and redeem the offer. As deal hunter Wario64 points out, you’ll get a promo code once you claim the offer, which you can then apply at checkout after adding the Xbox Series S to your cart. The promotion is part of the Verizon Up program, which includes various upgrades and entertainment offers to all standard Verizon subscribers (business and prepaid accounts are excluded).

This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen on Microsoft’s entry-level gaming console, which retails for $300 but can be found for much lower these days (if you’re not a Verizon member, you can snag one from Microsoft for $240 right now).

You’ll be getting a lot for your money, too. We’ve long called the Xbox Series S the best value in console gaming, offering access to tons of great games (particularly if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber) and very impressive 1080p performance for the price. While you won’t get the same 4K gaming experience that the $500 Xbox Series X provides (nor will you get a disc drive for playing physical titles), you’ll still get many of its key features — including near-instant load times and a Quick Resume option that lets you bounce between multiple games at once. Plus, it’s the sleekest and most portable next-gen console out there.

This is likely the cheapest the Xbox Series S will be for a while, so if you’re a Verizon subscriber and are ready to make the jump, you’ve got the next month to do it.