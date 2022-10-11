Underscored_PEAS 2022-winter essentials-lead image.jpg
Whether or not you’re ready for it, winter is right around the corner. Ensure you’re prepared for all the season has to throw at you before it’s too late. And, what better time to refresh your winter essentials than during the Prime Early Access Sale?

We’re bringing you the best deals on everything you need to prepare for winter. Check back throughout the day, as we’re updating this winter essentials page with the best deals available as part of the October Prime Day.

Winter snow tool deals

Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel
If you're ready to ditch your old-fashioned shovel, this cordless snow blower can move up to 350 pounds of snow per minute. Make winter less stressful this year by taking $40 off the standard asking price.

$189.99 $149.99 at Amazon
AstroAl 47.2-Inch Ice Scraper and Extendable Snow Brush
This snow brush extends to give you access to all parts of your car. A durable scraper blade on the other end is strong enough to break through ice on your windshield. Ensure your car is outfitted with one of these before winter sets in.

$27.99 $20.49 at Amazon
OxGord Windshield Snow Cover
Avoid ice scraping and snow removal from your windshield altogether with this cover. It's a one size fits all design, and as a bonus, you can use it in the summer to avoid UV rays.

$29.95 $23.96 at Amazon

Boot deals

Dream Pairs Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
Keep your feet warm and dry this winter with these mid-calf boots from Dream Pairs. Save nearly $20 this October Prime Day.

$65.99 $46.79 at Amazon
Aleader Men's Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
Made of a durable water- and wind-resistant synthetic at the top and a rugged rubber sole, these boots are up for whatever this winter has to throw at them. And at just more than $50, this is a great price for a winter essential.

$99.99 $53.53 at Amazon
Whitin Men's Waterproof Cold-Weather Boots
These water-resistant boots are great for short trips outside. Slip-proof rubber soles prevent mishaps and the lightweight boots won't weigh you down in the colder temperatures.

$45.99 $41.38 at Amazon
Harence Women's Fur-Lined Winter Snow Ankle Boots
For quick trips outside, these ankle boots are easy to slip on and keep you warm. They're made of waterproof oxford cloth and a durable rubber sole for keeping your toes and feet cozy.

$35.97 $28.78 at Amazon

Outerwear deals

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
The "Amazon coat" is a winter staple. And for October Prime Day, you can take advantage of the biggest price drop we've seen in more than 10 months.

$159.99 $88.49 at Amazon
Achiou Winter Gloves for Men and Women
These gloves are a great option for when it's chilly out but not too cold — or as a base layer for your hands during long days out in the snow. They've got fingertips made for texting so your bare hands never have to touch the cold winter air. And at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them, now is a great time to snag these gloves.

$11.99 $5.59 at Amazon
Wantdo Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket Warm Winter Snow Coat
Stay warm all winter long with this men's ski jacket from Wantdo. For less than $50, you'll get a waterproof, insulated jacket that comes in 11 color options.

$81.97 $48.97 at Amazon
Ewedoos Fleece Lined Women's Sweatpants
A fleece-lined pair of sweatpants will keep you warm all winter as a base or mid-layer during your trips outside. The joggers are available in six different colors, perfect for any style.

$39.99 $18.19 at Amazon
FanVince Winter Thermal Hat
Pick up a warm beanie for less than $8 this October Prime Day. Available in 11 colors, the cuffed design allows you to adjust how much coverage your head gets. We've not seen this hat on sale for less than $9.98 before, so take advantage of this deal while you can.

$9.98 $7.98 at Amazon
Tidewe Men’s Heated Vest with Battery Pack
If you're planning to spend time outside this winter, this battery-operated heated vest offers three adjustable settings to keep you toasty even in extreme temperatures.

$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon Essentials Boys and Toddlers' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
This is the lowest price we've seen on this heavy hooded puffer jacket from Amazon. It's available in 10 colors and nine different sizes to perfectly fit your little one this winter.

$42.90 $30 at Amazon
Alepo Womens Winter Beanie Hat
This cute beanie hat will keep you warm without sacrificing on style. Available in more than 10 colors, this hat has a warm fleece lining to keep your ears and head cozy for less than $9.

$9.99 $8.87 at Amazon