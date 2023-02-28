Wild One’s minimalist designs and chic jewel tones have long been a favorite of Underscored editors (and their pets), and now the stylish dog accessory brand is adding a new hue to the mix. The just-launched Orchid shade is a vibrant, flower-inspired purple that’s sure to make your pup stand out at the park.
Wild One’s famous Walk Kit, in both collar and harness versions, is now available in Orchid for major spring style on the go. Plus, for the first week of its availability, CNN Underscored readers can get an exclusive discount on the colorway. Just use code CNNORCHID for 30% off the new Orchid products, now through March 6.
This cute harness is perfect for pooches who like to pull. It's lightweight and dirt- and odor-resistant and so your doggie can stay comfy and stylish.
If your pup doesn't need a harness, check out the Collar Walk Kit. The collar is made out of the same flex-poly coated nylon, which is comfortable with just enough grip.