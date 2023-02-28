wild one orchid release lead CNNU
Wild One

Wild One’s minimalist designs and chic jewel tones have long been a favorite of Underscored editors (and their pets), and now the stylish dog accessory brand is adding a new hue to the mix. The just-launched Orchid shade is a vibrant, flower-inspired purple that’s sure to make your pup stand out at the park.

Wild One’s famous Walk Kit, in both collar and harness versions, is now available in Orchid for major spring style on the go. Plus, for the first week of its availability, CNN Underscored readers can get an exclusive discount on the colorway. Just use code CNNORCHID for 30% off the new Orchid products, now through March 6.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit
wild one orchid release harness lifestyle CNNU.jpg
Wild One

This cute harness is perfect for pooches who like to pull. It's lightweight and dirt- and odor-resistant and so your doggie can stay comfy and stylish.

$115 $69 with code CNNORCHID at Wild One
Wild One Collar Walk Kit
wild one orchid release collar lifestyle CNNU
Wild One

If your pup doesn't need a harness, check out the Collar Walk Kit. The collar is made out of the same flex-poly coated nylon, which is comfortable with just enough grip.

$115 $69 with code CNNORCHID at Wild One