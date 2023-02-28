Wild One’s minimalist designs and chic jewel tones have long been a favorite of Underscored editors (and their pets), and now the stylish dog accessory brand is adding a new hue to the mix. The just-launched Orchid shade is a vibrant, flower-inspired purple that’s sure to make your pup stand out at the park.

Wild One’s famous Walk Kit, in both collar and harness versions, is now available in Orchid for major spring style on the go. Plus, for the first week of its availability, CNN Underscored readers can get an exclusive discount on the colorway. Just use code CNNORCHID for 30% off the new Orchid products, now through March 6.