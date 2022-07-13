Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

While Prime Day heads towards a wrap tonight, there are still plenty of deals to be had. So we thought we’d share what deals caught the eyes of our team of product experts to help point you to the best deals you can shop in the waning hours.

$29.99 $9.90 at Amazon

Though I’m always worried about ordering a bathing suit without trying it on, I couldn’t resist this adorable wraparound 2-piece from Cupshe at just $9.90. —Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

$24.95 $19.71 at Amazon

The Birthdate Candle Birthdate

I got a Birthdate candle for my birthday and was obsessed with the scent and now personal it felt. Recently, the wax finally ran out, so I’ll be purchasing another — 20% off right now — as a gift for myself! I feel like that’s very Libra of me? Someone into astrology back me up. —Caroline Curran, associate deals editor

$75 $56.25 at Amazon

I have very curly hair, and in the summer, it becomes frizzy and unmanageable. This is my favorite frizz-fighting gel — I had a travel size that I especially loved to take on summer trips, but just ran out. Now with this mega size, I’ll probably never run out again! —Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$49.90 $34.90 at Amazon

I only wear comfy shoes, and I’ve been eyeing these for awhile after seeing them and how comfortable they are on so many blogger/influencer accounts. I had a comfy neutral pair of sandals from Target that was similar to these but now that my old pair is worn out, I figured Prime Day was the perfect time to scoop these up. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social

$129.99 at Amazon

Hatch Restore Sound Machine Amazon

I wanted the Hatch Restore to go on sale for Prime Day, and my wishes were granted with $20 off the meditation box/reading light/sunrise smart alarm clock device! I can’t wait to set it up on my nightstand and put it to use every morning and night for a better, healthier daily sleep routine. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

$139.99 $111.99 at Amazon

I was finally able to splurge on a higher-end kitchen trash can because of it being 20% off for Prime Day. I’ll no longer have to annoyingly pull out the trash from under my kitchen sink every time I have to throw something out, and won’t have to worry about any smell! —Hayley Kinne, business development manager

$199.95 $149.95 at Amazon

I’m an Adobe Illustrator hobbyist and love my small wireless Wacom tablet. The intuitive, lightweight pen and pad have totally transformed how I create digital illustrations. I’ve been thinking to upgrade to a bigger pad, but wasn’t ready to shell out the price. With almost $50 off this Prime Day, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to level up to the medium! —Simone Nili, product director, commerce

$33.99 $27.19 at Amazon

I always have a pile of unframed prints in my apartment, so when I saw that these white floating frames were on sale, I had to buy them. I’ve actually bought these particular frames before so can vouch for their quality, and you just can’t beat the price. —Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam AMAZON

I’ve been meaning to replace my broken security camera that I use to stalk my dog while I’m not home for what feels like forever. Prime Day was the perfect time to pick up the Ring indoor security camera I’ve been eyeing at a great discount! —Stephanie Griffin, senior digital strategist

$76 $54.99 at Amazon

The rug I have now is a little dirty so I decided to see if there were any nice rugs on sale for under $100. When I saw this deal I knew I had to buy! It has amazing reviews and will fit perfectly in my new apartment! —Hannah Lauson, TikTok strategist

$14.99 $11.99 at Amazon

I typically pick up a ton of produce when I go to the grocery store but it always pains me to leave with so much plastic. These reusable mesh bags are the perfect solution and it’s just a huge bonus that they happened to be marked down on Prime Day! —Stephanie Griffin, senior digital strategist

$1,499.99 $769.99 at Amazon

I’ve had my eyes on the LG C1 for a long time. I’ve been looking to upgrade to an OLED, and I wanted a TV with HDMI 2.1 that could take full advantage of my PS5 and Xbox Series S. When the 48-inch model dropped below $800 for Prime Day, it was a no-brainer. —Michael Andronico, senior tech writer

$379 $269 at Amazon

Bought these for my husband, who wanted good noise canceling headphones for upcoming summer travel and “couldn’t believe what a good deal” these were. —Hayley Saltzman, director of social

$12.99 $8.44 at Amazon

I’m definitely one of those people that gets a headache from wine, but drinks it anyway. I have absolutely no idea if this actually works, but it’s been sitting in my Amazon cart for months. Now that it’s under $10, I’m willing to take the risk and try it out. —Chelsea Stone, senior editor

$20.99 $16.79 at Amazon

I usually don’t like spending money on workout clothes, but three pairs of shorts for under $20 seemed reasonable, and it was really the thousands of rave reviews that convinced me to try these. I’m looking forward to seeing how they hold up in yoga class, for neighborhood runs, and for runs to Starbucks, too. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$39.99 $23.98 at Amazon

I’ve been seeing these house slides all over TikTok and Instagram and they truly look so comfy. When I saw that they were on sale for Prime Day, I just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to finally get a pair! —Stephanie Griffin, senior digital strategist