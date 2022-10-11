Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Here at Underscored, we shop like it’s our job — because it is. Here are all the products our editors decided to snag at a discount during Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. If you’d like to do the same, act fast; the sale is almost over.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville Bought by: Daniel Toy, copy editor Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville Amazon I didn't think I needed another coffee maker (I already have a Keurig and an iced coffee maker), but when I saw this great deal on the Nespresso VertuoPlus, I had to upgrade my coffee station. I can't wait to make some delicious espresso with this beautiful machine. $159.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Bought by: Tobey Grumet, tech editor Olaplex No. 3 Amazon I'm always looking for a deal on this super strengthening professional conditioning treatment, and you can't beat 20% off. A must-have for anyone who colors their hair or for those who apply constant heat, it's one of those products I simply can't live without. $30 $24 at Amazon

Levoit Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room Home Bought by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor LEVOIT Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room Home Amazon My partner and I just moved to Colorado, and while we love the access to nature, the biggest change for us has definitely been the altitude and dryness. We have one of these humidifiers already but need one or two more to help keep us — and our plants — from drying out. $119.65 $84.99 at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Amazon The Prime Early Access Sale perfectly corresponded with the restock of my skin care staples, so I was pumped when I saw not only this Snail Mucin Essence but a slew of products from the COSRX line on sale. $25 $14.90 at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor Amazon I've been putting this off for years — what can I say, I like paper books! — but my bookshelf is officially too full. I'm looking forward to finally embracing the digital library life. $149.99 From $99 at Amazon

Portable Electric Space Heater With Thermostat Bought by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Amazon Winter is finally here, and for me that means perpetual coldness. When I saw that this portable electric space heater had dropped to its lowest price ever, I decided to (hopefully!) put an end to my cold fingers and toes once and for all. $35.99 $25.59 at Amazon

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition Amazon My friends and family have begun to shy away from playing trivia games with me because I "memorize the cards" (I don't; I'm just that good). With the holidays coming up, family game night is bound to happen, so I'm prepping by bringing the newest, freshest and most importantly unopened Trivial Pursuit game to finally set the record straight once and for all. $41.99 $25.99 at Amazon