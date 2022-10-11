Underscored_PEAS 2022-what-editors-bought-lead image.jpg
Here at Underscored, we shop like it’s our job — because it is. Here are all the products our editors decided to snag at a discount during Amazon’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale. If you’d like to do the same, act fast; the sale is almost over.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville
Bought by: Daniel Toy, copy editor
I didn't think I needed another coffee maker (I already have a Keurig and an iced coffee maker), but when I saw this great deal on the Nespresso VertuoPlus, I had to upgrade my coffee station. I can't wait to make some delicious espresso with this beautiful machine.

$159.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Bought by: Tobey Grumet, tech editor
I'm always looking for a deal on this super strengthening professional conditioning treatment, and you can't beat 20% off. A must-have for anyone who colors their hair or for those who apply constant heat, it's one of those products I simply can't live without.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Levoit Humidifiers for Bedroom Large Room Home
Bought by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
My partner and I just moved to Colorado, and while we love the access to nature, the biggest change for us has definitely been the altitude and dryness. We have one of these humidifiers already but need one or two more to help keep us — and our plants — from drying out.

$119.65 $84.99 at Amazon
Foot Peel Mask Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor
I said I was going to buy this, and so I did. Can't wait for some horrific foot peeling followed by baby-soft smoothness!

$30 $20 at Amazon
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator
The Prime Early Access Sale perfectly corresponded with the restock of my skin care staples, so I was pumped when I saw not only this Snail Mucin Essence but a slew of products from the COSRX line on sale.

$25 $14.90 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
Bought by: Chelsea Stone, senior editor
Kindle Paperwhite Amazon device
I've been putting this off for years — what can I say, I like paper books! — but my bookshelf is officially too full. I'm looking forward to finally embracing the digital library life.

$149.99 From $99 at Amazon
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
Bought by: Kai Burkhardt, associate editor
I moved into an apartment with carpet for the first time, so I'll definitely be picking up one of these cleaners. It'll be a huge help cleaning up spills and dirt in the apartment and the car.

$139.99 $119.99 at Amazon
Portable Electric Space Heater With Thermostat
Bought by: Emily McNutt, senior travel editor
Winter is finally here, and for me that means perpetual coldness. When I saw that this portable electric space heater had dropped to its lowest price ever, I decided to (hopefully!) put an end to my cold fingers and toes once and for all.

$35.99 $25.59 at Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Master Edition
Bought by: Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator
My friends and family have begun to shy away from playing trivia games with me because I "memorize the cards" (I don't; I'm just that good). With the holidays coming up, family game night is bound to happen, so I'm prepping by bringing the newest, freshest and most importantly unopened Trivial Pursuit game to finally set the record straight once and for all.

$41.99 $25.99 at Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Bought by: Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor
I've been looking to upgrade my flat, embarrassingly old pillows for forever now. I've only heard great things about this set, and I can't believe that they're now under $30. I'm already looking forward to sleeping on them by tomorrow night.

$46.46 $27.88 at Amazon