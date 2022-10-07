Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

If history is any indication, we can count on some pretty steep discounts on must-haves, splurges and more during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, happening Oct. 11 and 12. Our editors will be combing through thousands of deals to find the ones that are actually worth it for our readers. In the middle of all that sifting, we’re likely to hit purchase ourselves — let’s be honest, probably more than once — and we’ve got our wish lists ready to go.

Below, you’ll find the products we’re loving or dying to try, from Bala Bangles to Apple AirTags, Olaplex to Big Blanket Co. and more. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Prime Early Access Sale will deliver markdowns on these products, and we highly advise browsing our recommendations for your own shopping inspiration.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Exfoliant $32.30 at Amazon Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Sephora This viral beauty product has been a staple in my skin care routine for a while now. It keeps my skin smooth and clear year-round. I can’t pass up the chance to grab it on sale! — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack $99 $94.98 at Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon I’m traumatized after losing my bag at the airport recently, which is exactly why I’m picking up a pack of AirTags during the sale. Knowing that I’ll be traveling a lot this holiday season, I feel comfortable knowing I’ll be able to track my bags whether they get to me safely … or not. — Stephanie Griffin, social lead

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera $99.95 From $69.95 at Amazon Fujifilm Instant cameras make it easy to commemorate anything, whether it's a momentous occasion or an everyday snapshot. I don't need a bunch of fancy features, so this simple model seems like the perfect option. Plus, the photos are mini sized, which I love. The camera, which was discontinued by Fujifilm, usually hovers around $75, but I'm hoping it gets under $60 during the Prime Early Access Sale. — Caroline Curran, associate deals editor

Chi Handheld Garment Steamer $80.99 at Amazon CHI Handheld Garment Steamer Walmart When traveling, there's nothing worse than getting to your destination to find your clothes completely wrinkled and no sign of an iron nearby. I'd love it if I could get our pick for the best clothes steamer for travel on sale to take on all my upcoming trips. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case With MagSafe $49 at Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe ​​​​​​​ Amazon I've been trying out Apple's Silicone Case for my new iPhone 14 Pro, and while it offers some great protection, it also covers up the phone's beautiful Deep Purple colorway. That's why I'm really hoping to snag one of Apple's clear MagSafe cases, which will let me flaunt my phone's slick new hues without me having to worry about any nasty bumps or drops. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer





Goshi Shower Towel $13.49 at Amazon Goshi Amazon It seems like every major deals event I’m looking to see if the Goshi Shower Towel is discounted. It’s good to replace them every six months or so, which means I’m always on the lookout for price cuts. I love them so much, and they’ve truly changed the way I shower forever. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Bala Bangles $65 at Amazon Bala Bangles Amazon I’ve had my eye on these cute wrist/ankle weights for a while, and since I’ve been committed to taking mental health walks consistently, these would definitely raise the bar to hot girl walk status. Even better if I can get them on sale. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Boscia Rosewater Mist With Witch Hazel $28 at Amazon Boscia Amazon This vegan facial mist is my go-to moisturizer. I use it daily in my morning and nighttime skin care routine. It’s time to restock, so I hope it goes on sale! — Jordan Brown, social intern

Travigo 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser $12.99 at Amazon Travigo Amazon This 4-in-1 travel dispenser is ideal for any trip so you don’t have to pack tons of little travel bottles. I love that you can put everything together in one container so it’s organized and you know what is what. — Hannah Lauson, digital content strategist





Big Blanket Co. Premier Plush $255 at Amazon Big Blanket Co. Amazon I have this giant blanket — it’s literally 10 feet long — thrown over my couch, and I love it so much that I’ve been dragging it to my bed each night now that it’s gotten cold. It’s pretty pricey, but I desperately want another one, so I’m keeping a close eye for it to go on sale. — Stephanie Griffin, social lead

Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Compact Speaker $58 at Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 Portable Compact Speaker Amazon I'm a huge fan of the Sony XB13 speaker — it really is the best portable speaker for frequent travelers. While I already have a couple of them for myself (hello, stereo sound!) I'm looking to grab another one this Prime Early Access Sale to gift to my parents. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro $49.99 $47.22 at Amazon Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Amazon I love kicking back on the couch (or on the occasional airplane ride) with my Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, but the smaller buttons often make my hands cramped up. I've long been tempted to pick up Hori's Split Pad Pro, which gives you a more ergonomic, full-size controller experience that you can still take on the go. If it drops during the Prime Early Access Sale, I might finally pull the trigger. — Mike Andronico, senior tech writer

Colorfarm Facial Steamer $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon Colorfarm Amazon I’ve had my eye on this viral product since seeing it on TikTok last month. I’ve been looking for an excuse to upgrade my handheld facial steamer to a larger one, so hopefully a sale will help me feel less guilty for adding to my overflowing collection of beauty products. — Jordan Brown, social intern

Cheerble Smart Interactive Cat Toy $39.99 $30.79 with clipped coupon at Amazon Cheerble Amazon We recently added a new cat to the family and are still in the process of finding out what his favorite forever toy will be. I've been eyeing this interactive toy, and at the right price, he might be the real winner this Prime Early Access Sale. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

Kristin Ess Hair Signature Shampoo and Conditioner $54.48 $47.98 at Amazon Kristin Ess Amazon The signature shampoo and conditioner from Kristin Ess has recently become a staple in my hair care routine. Since I’m almost out, I’ll definitely be stocking up on some more at a good price, and in an even bigger size, this Prime Early Access Sale! — Stephanie Griffin, social lead

Cotton Craft Euro Spa Waffle Weave Bath Towels $38.99 at Amazon Cotton Craft Euro Spa Waffle Weave Bath Towels Amazon I’ve had my eye on these for a while because I need a few more waffle towels for guests! They look soft and would match the set I already have, so I’m really hoping they go on sale! — Hannah Lauson, digital content strategist

Ugg Shoe Care Kit $35 at Amazon UGG Shoe Care Kit Amazon I recently purchased two new pairs of chestnut-colored Uggs, and considering my old boots were absolutely destroyed from the snow last winter, I want to preserve them for as long as possible. I’ll be buying the kit whether they go on sale or not, but I’m hoping the price drops below $35 so I can save a bit of money while I’m at it. — Stephanie Griffin, social lead