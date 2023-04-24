If you’re in the market for a home upgrade — whether its as major as a new appliance or as small as a new set of sheets — Wayfair is the retailer to turn to. With hundreds of thousands of home goods available, the mega-home retailer can be relied upon to provide options at a variety of price points and styles that are sure to suit you’re home’s aesthetic.

That’s why Wayfair’s Way Day event is a big deal, literally. Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, during which the online marketplace’s already low prices will drop even further.

Read on for what we know about Way Day 2023 so far, and everything should know to ensure you’re ready when the sale starts.

What is Way Day 2023?

Way Day is Wayfair’s annual sale event for all things home. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across categories including home decor, furniture, appliances and much more.

When is Way Day 2023?

Wayfair announced on April 19 that this year’s event will take place on April 26 and 27.

Last year, Way Day took place in the last week of April. In October 2022, Wayfair hosted a second Way Day promotion ahead of the holiday season. Other retailers also held special sale events that month, including Amazon, which hosted its first Prime Early Access Sale. That event featured deals similar to those available during Prime Day, which typically occurs in the summer.

What are the best Way Day sales we expect?

Wayfair hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but last Way Day, we saw up to 80% off a huge amount of items that ran the gamut from furniture and major appliances to small household items. Wayfair has also been known to offer “flash deals” on specific items that don’t necessarily last for the entirety of the sale.

Based on what we saw last year, here are some of the deals we expect to occur this year:

• George Oliver Chretien 70-Inch Velvet Square-Arm Sofa: Last year, this luxe sofa was under $300, down from its usual $620.

• All-Clad D3 Frying Pan: This classic frying pan was $140 off during the last Way Day event.

• NutriBullet Countertop Blender: Adding this personal blender to your appliance arsenal only cost $82 if you snagged it last Way Day.

• Latitude Run Leen Round 2-Person Bistro Set: Outdoor deals like this dining set were hugely popular during the spring event.

• Rebrilliant 12-Pair Bamboo Shoe Rack: Way Day is a great time to get organized with deals on storage furniture like this shoe rack.

• Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set: A new set of sheets like this was just $12 last Way Day — a stunning discount, considering it usually costs over $100.

• Winston Porter Brensen 6-Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set: While you’re at it, consider revamping your bath linens with a set like this, which was previously on sale for just $34

• Ebern Designs Faddis Striped Nonslip Bath Rug: This classic rug was a mere $14 during last year’s event.

• Freeport Park Foshee 108-Inch Market Umbrella: An umbrella like this only set you back $50 if you shopped last Way Day.

• Etta Avenue Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter: This modern planter was just $34 last Way Day (it’s usually closer to $150).

Wayfair deals you can shop right now

Way Day isn’t here just yet, but you don’t have to wait to score savings from Wayfair. Here are a few top-notch deals to tide you over until the big event arrives.