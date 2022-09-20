Wayfair is a one-stop-shop for anything and everything home, whether you’re looking to pick up a new lamp, upgrade your kitchen mixer or renovate your whole bathroom. Right now, the site is hosting a Surplus Sale, and the excess quantities have resulted in some pretty great deals for you.

Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale — all have ratings of 4.5 or higher — then shop it all yourself on Wayfair.

$1,599 $1,260 at Wayfair

It can be scary ordering a sofa you haven’t sat in, but the ratings for this one are pretty convincing — and the discount doesn’t hurt, either. Its modern good looks blend into a variety of decor, too, making it a piece you can keep around for years.

$250 $158 at Wayfair

Available in a complementary range of colors to the above sofa and additional pieces from AllModern, this circular ottoman looks great on its own or with the rest of your living room ensemble.

$416 $204.99 at Wayfair

Add a little drama to your living room, library, bedroom or boudoir with this velvety, tufted, be-fringed ottoman that’s maximalist in exactly the right ways.

$409.99 $359.99 at Wayfair

If your aesthetic is the modern farmhouse type, this bench is perfect for entryways and even kitchen tables.

$379.99 $329.99 at Wayfair

Yes, your aspirational KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale during the Surplus event, with $50 off this smaller-size (but still powerful) appliance for fall breads, pies, doughs and more.

$499.99 $399.99 at Wayfair

Get every last bit of dirt up with Dyson’s super-powerful V8, which is conveniently compact for small apartment storage spaces, too.

$225 $189.99 at Wayfair

If your vibe veers vintage, this swing-arm sconce adds some retro style to your space (and some illumination on your pages, too).

$1,724.58 $1,219 at Wayfair

With clean lines and a solid construction, this blocky dining table in natural pine will be the quiet focal point of your dining room or open living space.

$34.25 $25.39 at Wayfair

Lodge makes some of the best — and most affordable — cast iron in the game, and right now you can score a cast iron skillet (the most all-purpose of cookware) on sale

$36 $20.78 at Wayfair

This very practical measuring cup has markings so you can make salad dressings in a snap — plus there’s a lid so you can put your vinaigrette back in storage for your next salad, too.