Wayfair is a one-stop-shop for anything and everything home, whether you’re looking to pick up a new lamp, upgrade your kitchen mixer or renovate your whole bathroom. Right now, the site is hosting a Surplus Sale, and the excess quantities have resulted in some pretty great deals for you.
Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale — all have ratings of 4.5 or higher — then shop it all yourself on Wayfair.
AllModern Miller Sofa
$1,599 $1,260 at Wayfair
It can be scary ordering a sofa you haven’t sat in, but the ratings for this one are pretty convincing — and the discount doesn’t hurt, either. Its modern good looks blend into a variety of decor, too, making it a piece you can keep around for years.
AllModern Mila Wide Round Ottoman
$250 $158 at Wayfair
Available in a complementary range of colors to the above sofa and additional pieces from AllModern, this circular ottoman looks great on its own or with the rest of your living room ensemble.
Astoria Grand Neptune Cocktail Ottoman
$416 $204.99 at Wayfair
Add a little drama to your living room, library, bedroom or boudoir with this velvety, tufted, be-fringed ottoman that’s maximalist in exactly the right ways.
Laurel Foundry Hallatrow Wood Bench
$409.99 $359.99 at Wayfair
If your aesthetic is the modern farmhouse type, this bench is perfect for entryways and even kitchen tables.
KitchenAid 10 Speed 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
$379.99 $329.99 at Wayfair
Yes, your aspirational KitchenAid stand mixer is on sale during the Surplus event, with $50 off this smaller-size (but still powerful) appliance for fall breads, pies, doughs and more.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum
$499.99 $399.99 at Wayfair
Get every last bit of dirt up with Dyson’s super-powerful V8, which is conveniently compact for small apartment storage spaces, too.
Sand & Sable Beckham Stainless Steel Sconce
$225 $189.99 at Wayfair
If your vibe veers vintage, this swing-arm sconce adds some retro style to your space (and some illumination on your pages, too).
Birch Lane Constanta Dining Table
$1,724.58 $1,219 at Wayfair
With clean lines and a solid construction, this blocky dining table in natural pine will be the quiet focal point of your dining room or open living space.
Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet
$34.25 $25.39 at Wayfair
Lodge makes some of the best — and most affordable — cast iron in the game, and right now you can score a cast iron skillet (the most all-purpose of cookware) on sale
Pyrex Prepware Measuring Cup
$36 $20.78 at Wayfair
This very practical measuring cup has markings so you can make salad dressings in a snap — plus there’s a lid so you can put your vinaigrette back in storage for your next salad, too.