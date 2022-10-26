Screen Shot 2022-10-26 at 11.59.36 AM.png
As if the first installment of Wayfair’s Way Day sale weren’t enough, the retailer is now offering an October sales event with tons of markdowns on all things home. True to form, it’s a one-stop shop for your interior and garden deals, from kitchen appliances to new living room furniture, bedroom accents and way, way more. We’ve rounded up the best deals across the categories — all with super-solid ratings from customers so you can trust it’s really that good.

Shop the best of what we’ve found in the sale below, then check out the rest online at Wayfair while the bargains are still active.

Way Day season decor deals

Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

$327 $305 at Wayfair

Wayfair has a bunch of artificial trees on sale right now, whether you want something relatively plain or totally maximalist. This one includes frosted branches, pre-strung lights and a stand, offering a pain-free setup — and no pine needles to vacuum up.

Gold 9 Branch Electric Menorah

$100 $86 at Wayfair

This menorah comes in multiple finishes and adds a sleek look to your home.

Grinch and Max on Sled Inflatable

$210 $168 at Wayfair

Get the neighborhood’s attention with this festive inflatable for your front yard.

Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

$66 $47 at Wayfair

Decorate your front door with this sophisticated wreath adorned with frosted pine cones and holly berries. It’s 30% off right now and perfect for lots of winters down the line.

Lighted Garland

$27 $21 at Wayfair

Add a festive flair to your mantle or railing with this lighted garland that pairs well with any type of holiday decor.

Way Day kitchen and dining deals

Charlton Home Hamilton Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart

$493 $257 at Wayfair

This handy black kitchen cart gives you extra space for prep or sits neatly in the middle of your room to function as an extra island — and it’ll give you a lot of additional storage options too.

Henckels Solution 18-Piece Knife Block Set

$400 $170 at Wayfair

If you’re tired of knives rattling around your kitchen drawers, this Henckels knife block has everything you need to store knives and comes with a set of incredible blades itself. Expect a range of knives from steak to santoku, and everything is dishwasher-safe.

Cuisinart 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$580 $195 with code TABLETOP25 at Wayfair

With 14 pieces, this Cuisinart set of pots and pans can handle any kitchen task — and at 62% off, it’s the perfect time to scoop up this bundle whether you’re replacing your well-used cookware or outfitting your home with its first set.

Viski Irving Crystal Whiskey Glass, Set of 2

$40 $24 at Wayfair

‘Tis the season for whiskey, and good whiskey deserves a gorgeous glass to show it off. These silver-rimmed ones come in a two-pack for about $28 and make a gorgeous gift for your dram-loving friend or for your own home bar.

All-Clad D3 Frying Pan

$240 $100 at Wayfair

All-Clad’s D3 frying pan is just as great on the stovetop as it is in the oven, and its 10-inch diameter is perfect for pretty much any task you set it to, from frying up eggs to searing a steak.

Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte

$32 $24 at Wayfair

It’s not a Wayfair sale without deals on Le Creuset, and this 8-ounce cocotte is perfect for cooking solo or serving up adorable individual takes on larger dishes (hello, mini shepherd’s pies).

T-fal 14-Inch Nonstick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan

$120 $51 at Wayfair

It’s about to be Thanksgiving (and roast chicken season), so scoop up this nonstick roaster while it’s more than half off.

Cuisinart Coffee on Demand Programmable Coffee Maker

$220 $120 at Wayfair

This coffee maker is here for you morning and night with a 12-cup capacity and plenty of programmable features for your perfect brew. Use the code TABLETOP17 at checkout to save.

NutriBullet Countertop Blender

$130 $82 at Wayfair

Your smoothie will be blended up faster than at the smoothie shop with this powerful countertop blender, which comes with two cups and two lids to hold your morning juice.

Way Day outdoor deals

Latitude Run Leen Round 2-Person Bistro Set 

$214 $147 at Wayfair

Perfect for small balconies, this three-piece set is all you need for an outdoor meal — and it comes in bright colors for a little pop too.

Wade Logan Griego Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed

$1,889 $1,400 at Wayfair

Every day will feel like a 5-star resort vacation with this daybed on your patio, which features three cushions for leaning back on, a cup holder for your coffee or wine and enough space to sprawl out.

Way Day furniture deals

Mercury Row Blaisdell Linen Side Chair

$400 $257 at Wayfair

For $133 per seat, these linen side chairs add a sleek and sophisticated look to dining rooms and eat-in kitchens.

Birch Lane Toulon Butterfly Leaf Pine Dining Table

$1,564 $833 at Wayfair

With clean lines and large enough dimensions to host a dinner party, this kitchen table can make a statement itself or blend in with more maximalist rooms as a backdrop.

George Oliver Brycn Console Table

$196 $154 at Wayfair

Great for entryways and anywhere where another surface could be useful, this console table has clean lines that won’t distract from the rest of your decor — and a great sale price of almost 20% off.

Mistana Alvis Iron Tray Top Cross-Legs End Table

$91 $73 at Wayfair

If you need a surface in a small space — say a super-tight guest room or a narrow entryway — this compact table will deliver. Choose from three base colors and 10 tabletop colors to get the perfect combination for your room.

Mercury Row Garren Square-Arm Tufted Sofa

$700 $416 at Wayfair

Get that midcentury modern look in your living room just in time for the drab grays of winter with this stylish, 31%-off sofa.

Hashtag Home Defranco Upholstered Ottoman

$82 $65 at Wayfair

Put your feet up with this comfy ottoman, which looks great in front of clean-lined sofas or tucked in the corner as an accent awaiting future guests (it’s great extra seating for parties too).

Wade Logan Jurgensen Gaming Computer Desk

$233 $184 at Wayfair

If you head from WFH to gaming and need a spot for both, this gaming computer desk gives you the best of both worlds, with plenty of room to hold computer equipment, monitors, speakers and more.

Way Day bedroom and mattress deals

Mercury Row Teen Accent Chair

$297 From $270 at Wayfair

This velvet chair unfolds into a futon for sleepovers and a guest bed in small spare rooms — and there’s one-day delivery available too.

Sealy SealyCool Memory Foam Mattress

$719 From $410 at Wayfair

This plush mattress gives slumberers a ton of support (and comfort) at more than $300 off, meaning both you and your wallet can get a good night’s sleep.

Way Day decor and home appliance deals

Bissell CrossWave Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum

$310 $227 at Wayfair

Fall is when the cold season’s grit starts to make its way into our homes, foyers and kitchens — and that’s exactly when we need a superpowered cleaning bundle. This Bissell comes charged up to vacuum and wash floors at the same time, but you can use it on any surface under your feet.

Etta Avenue Alessandra Metal Wall Mirror

$123 $85 at Wayfair

Rounded edges give a twist to a classic mirror shape, and it’s the perfect size for entryways and bathrooms.

KidKraft Wide Airmoire With Mirror

$125 From $100 at Wayfair

Perfect for holding dress-up clothes and other favorite toys, this child-size armoire is the perfect way to keep everything in one place.

Three Posts Torrance Vanity

$498 $380 at Wayfair

This classic vanity adds a little comfortable glamor to your bedroom, and you’ll be able to take advantage of one-day delivery with your purchase too.

Birch Lane Lessie Antoinette Single Bathroom Vanity Set

$1,725 From $710 at Wayfair

With elegant lines and modern details, this vanity turns your bathroom sink into a statement. Plus, can we talk about all that storage?