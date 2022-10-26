As if the first installment of Wayfair’s Way Day sale wasn’t enough, the retailer is now offering an October sales event with tons of markdowns on all things home. True to form, it’s a one-stop shop for your interior and garden deals, from kitchen appliances to new living room furniture, bedroom accents and way, way more. We’ve rounded up the best deals across the categories — all with super-solid ratings from customers so you can trust it’s really that good.
Shop the best of what we’ve found in the sale below, then check out the rest online at Wayfair while the bargains are still active.
Way Day kitchen and dining deals
This handy black kitchen cart gives you extra space for prep or sits neatly in the middle of your room to function as an extra island — and it’ll give you a lot of additional storage options, too.
If you’re tired of knives rattling around your kitchen drawers, this Henckels knife block has everything you need to store knives and comes with a set of incredible blades itself. Expect a range of knives from steak to santoku, and everything is dishwasher-safe.
With 14 pieces, this Cuisinart set of pots and pans can handle any kitchen task — and at 62% off, it’s the perfect time to scoop up this bundle whether you’re replacing your well-used cookware or outfitting your home with its first set.
‘Tis the season for whiskey, and good whiskey deserves a gorgeous glass to show it off. These silver-rimmed ones come in a two-pack for about $28 and make a gorgeous gift for your dram-loving friend or for your own home bar.
All-Clad’s D3 frying pan is just as great on the stovetop as it is in the oven, and its 10-inch diameter is perfect for pretty much any task you set it to, from frying up eggs to searing a steak.
It’s not a Wayfair sale without deals on Le Creuset, and this 8-ounce cocotte is perfect for cooking solo or serving up adorable individual takes on larger dishes (hello, mini shepherd’s pies).
It’s about to be Thanksgiving (and roast chicken season), so scoop up this nonstick roaster while it’s more than half off.
This coffeemaker is here for you morning and night with a 12-cup capacity and plenty of programmable features for your perfect brew. Use the code TABLETOP17 at checkout to save.
Your smoothie will be blended up faster than at the smoothie shop with this powerful countertop blender, which comes with two cups and two lids to hold your morning juice.
Way Day outdoor deals
Perfect for small balconies, this three-piece set is all you need for an outdoor meal — and it comes in bright colors for a little pop, too.
Every day will feel like a five-star resort vacation with this daybed on your patio, which features three cushions for leaning back on, a cup holder for your coffee or wine and enough space to sprawl out.
Way Day furniture deals
For $133 per seat, these linen side chairs add a sleek and sophisticated look to dining rooms and eat-in kitchens.
With clean lines and large enough dimensions to host a dinner party, this kitchen table can make a statement itself or blend in with more maximalist rooms as a backdrop.
Great for entryways and anywhere where another surface could be useful, this console table has clean lines that won’t distract from the rest of your decor — and a great sale price of almost 20% off.
If you need a surface in a small space — say a super-tight guest room or a narrow entryway — this compact table will deliver. Choose from three base colors and 10 tabletop colors to get the perfect combination for your room.
Get that mid-century modern look in your living room just in time for the drab grays of winter with this stylish, 31%-off sofa.
Put your feet up with this comfy ottoman, which looks great in front of clean-lined sofas or tucked in the corner as an accent awaiting future guests (it’s great extra seating for parties, too).
If you head from WFH to gaming and need a spot for both, this gaming computer desk gives you the best of both worlds, with plenty of room to hold computer equipment, monitors, speakers and more.
Way Day bedroom and mattress deals
This velvet chair unfolds into a futon for sleepovers and a guest bed in small spare rooms — and there’s one-day delivery available, too.
This plush mattress gives slumberers a ton of support (and comfort) at more than $300 off, meaning both you and your wallet can get a good night’s sleep.
Way Day decor and home appliance deals
Fall is when the cold season’s grit starts to make its way into our homes, foyers and kitchens — and that’s exactly when we need a superpowered cleaning bundle. This Bissell comes charged up to vacuum and wash floors at the same time, but you can use it on any surface under your feet.
Rounded edges give a twist to a classic mirror shape, and it’s the perfect size for entryways and bathrooms.
Perfect for holding dress-up clothes and other favorite toys, this child-size armoire is the perfect way to keep everything in one place.
This classic vanity adds a little comfortable glamor to your bedroom, and you’ll be able to take advantage of one-day delivery with your purchase, too.
With elegant lines and modern details, this vanity turns your bathroom sink into a statement. Plus, can we talk about all that storage?