Wayfair’s enormous Way Day sale runs from April 27 to 28, making right now a fantastic time to shop for anything and everything home related.

With major markdowns already announced and limited-time flash deals popping up throughout the event, Way Day is your chance to upgrade every room in the house without spending a fortune.

What is Wayfair’s Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, when the retailer slashes prices up to 80% across all categories. For the next two days, you can snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on your order too.

Invest in a new patio set to take advantage of summer days ahead, upgrade your sleep with some luxury bedding or finally get that air fryer you’ve been eyeing for months. Whatever you’re looking for, you’re almost guaranteed to save.

To get you started, we’ve rounded up some of the best Wayfair Way Day deals you can shop right now.

Best Way Day patio deals

$219.99 $121 at Wayfair

Three Posts Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair Wayfair

Every backyard needs a set of Adirondack chairs, but real wood can be a pain to maintain. That’s why Three Posts crafted its Hartington chair from easy-cleaning, weather-resistant plastic that’s built to withstand the elements all year long. The chair comes in 16 color options and is also easy to assemble.

$1,249.99 $609.99 at Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Bouldin Creek Wicker/Rattan Patio Set Wayfair

With two lounge chairs, a loveseat and a glass-topped coffee table, this patio set comes with everything you need for breezy evenings under the stars. The woven rattan bases resist mildew and water, while the seat cushions feature removable, machine-washable covers — a must when it comes to outdoor furniture.

$120 $68.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Melissus Plastic/Resin Side Table Wayfair

Mercury Row’s simple side table is ideal for holding drinks and snacks everywhere from the porch to the pool. The table comes in five colors, each of which features a weatherproof finish and a slatted top to speed up drying after rainstorms.

$274.95 $145.99 at Wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Hurst Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Wayfair

We love this firepit for its unique copper base and convenient handles, which make it easy to empty out any leftover sashes when the evening’s over. A log grate, spark screen and fire poker are all included as well; just add wood for a cozy, crackling blaze.

$139.99 $63.99 at Wayfair

Freeport Park Foshee 108-inch Market Umbrella Wayfair

This nine-foot umbrella will shield you from the sun’s scorching midday rays while adding a vivid pop of color to your patio.

Best Way Day furniture deals

$649.99 $459.99 at Wayfair

George Oliva Chretien 70-inch Velvet Square Arm Sofa Wayfair

Add a little luxury to the living room with this gorgeous velvet sofa, offered in golden yellow, rich burgundy, classic gray, funky teal and this romantic blush pink.

$434.05 $167.99 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table with Storage Wayfair

With its butcher-block-style top and flared metal legs, Sand & Stable’s table would look at home anywhere from a country farmhouse to a Brooklyn loft. The table, which has nearly 12,000 five-star ratings, also features a convenient storage shelf.

$73.04 $44.83 at Wayfair

Rebrilliant 12-Pair Bamboo Shoe Rack Wayfair

Keep your entryway organized with Rebrilliant’s spacious and stylish shoe rack, featuring bamboo slats and chic rounded edges.

$287.49 $174.32 at Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand Wayfair

This affordable stand fits TVs up to 70 inches and comes in five classic finishes. It also features sliding doors, metal hardware and thoughtful back panel cutouts that make it easy to keep track of cords.

$315 $135.99 at Wayfair

Foundstone Gwen 22-inch Tall End Table Wayfair

Foundstone’s end-table comes in a range of neutral shades and has earned more than 4,700 five-star ratings, with customers particularly praising its sleek looks and easy assembly. (And if you like the look of the Gwen end table, Foundstone’s matching Gwen Console Table is more than 50% off right now too.)

Best Way Day mattress deals

$400 $141.42 for a Twin at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress Wayfair

Memory foam is incredibly comfortable but infamously warm. That’s why Wayfair topped its best-selling mattress with a two-inch layer of cooling gel memory foam, which helps to regulate body temperature throughout the night. This mattress is also infused with refreshing green tea and natural charcoal to control odors.

$1,539.99 $519.99 at Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 12-inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress Wayfair

Firm mattresses provide a layer of stable, even support, making them great for both back and stomach sleepers. Beautyrest’s ComforPedic mattress also gets top marks from reviewers for its cooling properties.

$859.20 $559.99 at Wayfair

Sealy To Go 12-inch Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology Wayfair

Hybrid mattresses combine the squishy comfort of memory foam with the support of classic coils, offering sleepers the best of both worlds. Sealy’s 12-inch, medium-soft model also features a layer of “CopperChill” gel memory foam for added cooling and breathability.

$269.99 $119.99 at Wayfair

Bestway Inflatable 20.1-inch Air Mattress with Built-In Pump Wayfair

This queen-sized air mattress inflates fast and packs up into an included carrying case, making it easy to bring to vacation homes or simply keep on hand for house guests.

$699 $373.99 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12-inch Plush Innerspring Mattress Wayfair

Wayfair’s classic innerspring mattress features individually wrapped coils that limit motion transfer, plus a quilted top panel that makes the mattress feel extra soft and plush. It’s earned nearly 4,000 five-star reviews and also comes with a 100-night trial to make sure you love it.

Best Way Day kitchen deals

$185 $114.81 at Wayfair

Cuisinart AirFryer Wayfair

This countertop Cuisinart appliance makes it easy to crisp up food without drenching it in oil, and it looks good while doing it.

$112 $22.64 at Wayfair

Andover Mills Annabelle 16 Piece Dinnerware Set Wayfair

Snag 80% off this top-rated dinnerware set, which comes with service for four in a classic white or stunning aqua blue finish. Each piece is made from scratch- and chip-resistant stoneware that’s as durable as it is elegant, and the set is also dishwasher safe — meaning you won’t hesitate to reach for it at your next dinner party.

$145 $79.95 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Nine-Speed Hand Mixer Wayfair

A must-have for home bakers, Cuisinart’s nine-speed mixer can do everything from kneading dough to whipping egg whites. It also comes with a compact storage case for all its attachments.

$405 $177.37 at Wayfair

Tramontina Gourmet Ceramica Deluxe 10-Piece Cookware Set Wayfair

Upgrade your flimsy cookware with this 10-piece Italian set, which comes with two saucepans, three skillets, a dutch oven and four tempered glass lids. The pans are all dishwasher safe, and the whole set is protected by a lifetime warranty.

$180 $74.18 at Wayfair

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor Wayfair

Another excellent deal from Cuisinart, this dual blender/food processor can make a whole batch of healthy smoothies (or decadent margaritas) in one go. It also comes with a convenient travel cup.

Best Way Day home decor deals

$150 $32.33 at Wayfair

Etta Avenue Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter Wayfair

Decorative planters often inexplicably forgo drainage holes, which can lead to waterlogged roots. Not so with this ceramic planter, which is a pretty and practical home for your plant babies.

$92.99 $52.99 at Wayfair

Dovecove Water Hyacinth Wicker Basket Wayfair

Every home could use a wicker basket for stashing extra blankets, throw pillows or even board games. Dovecove’s basket features convenient carry handles plus a metal frame that helps it maintain its shape.

$55 $12.41 at Wayfair

Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug Wayfair

With its distressed Oriental-inspired motif, this top-rated rug will add some vintage vibes to any room in the house. The rug comes in five color options and six different sizes.

$225 $157.99 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Arachne 10-Light Modern Linear Chandelier Wayfair

Add some modern glamor to your space with this 10-bulb chandelier, which features chic brass hardware and adjustable arms.

$147 $106.99 at Wayfair

Mercury Row Martinsen Full Length Mirror Wayfair

This best-selling, full-length mirror is crafted from shatter-proof glass and an anti-rust aluminum alloy frame. Its sleek stand also folds flat, meaning you can keep the mirror on the ground or mount it flush against a wall.

Best Way Day bedding deals

$119 $12 at Wayfair

Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set Wayfair

Microfiber is an affordable, low-maintenance fabric famed for its buttery softness. This set from Andover Mills, which includes a flat and fitted sheet plus two pillow cases, is an absolute steal at just $12.

$249.99 $61.99 at Wayfair

Alwyn Home Rayon Sheet Set Wayfair

Alwyn Home’s top-rated sheets are made from breathable bamboo rayon, a moisture-wicking fabric perfect for hot sleepers and those with sensitive skin.

$520 $195.99 at Wayfair

Eddie Bauer All Season Duck Down Comforter Wayfair

Eddie Bauer packs this all season comforter with 600 fill responsibly sourced down, a.k.a. the goldilocks of insulators: incredibly warm yet lightweight and breathable enough for year-round use. Baffle box stitching prevents that down from shifting around and clumping, and the comforter’s outer shell is made from 400-thread count Oeko-Tex certified cotton.

$99.99 $30.37 at Wayfair

House of Hampton Microfiber Reversible Modern & Contemporary Duvet Cover Set Wayfair

With its simple yet elegant pintuck pattern, this all-season duvet cover will instantly elevate your bedroom decor.

$79.99 $34.99 at Wayfair

Charlton Home Aldiana 200 Thread Count 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set Wayfair

For those who like their sheets crisp and cool, nothing beats percale. This 200 thread count set from Charlton Home will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a fancy hotel bed.

Best Way Day bath deals

$229 $97.99 at Wayfair

Steelside Lillian Over-the-Toilet Storage Wayfair

Take advantage of vertical storage space with this freestanding cabinet, which fits right above the toilet. The open-shelved design is particularly great for small bathrooms, as it offers the convenience of extra cabinets without making things feel cramped.

$164 $34.99 at Wayfair

Brensen 6 Piece 100% Cotton Towel Set Wayfair

Score nearly 80% off these elegant two-toned towels, offered in taupe, deep sea blue, or soft jade green. The set comes with two bath towels, two washcloths and two hand towels, all of which are woven from plush, Oeko-Tex certified cotton.

$66.99 $32.99 at Wayfair

DKNY Chenille Stripe Cotton Shower Curtain Wayfair

A fancy shower curtain can instantly upgrade your bathroom. We love this classy option from DKNY, which is made from 100% cotton and features chenille stripes for some subtle texture.

$159.99 $59.99 at Wayfair

Dotted Line Laundry Hamper Wayfair

Who knew a laundry hamper could be so cute? Conceal your dirty clothes in Dotted Line’s cotton hamper, which comes in four pale colors and features side handles that make it easy to cart to and from the laundry room.

$30 $15.16 at Wayfair

Ebern Designs Faddis Striped Non-Slip Bath Rug Wayfair

Ebern’s plush, tufted rug will feel great on your feet when stepping out of the shower, while the non-slip bottom is perfect for slippery bathroom floors.