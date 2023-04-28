Wayfair Way Day 2023: Featured deals
Way Day is officially here, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to refresh your home from top to bottom with all the hottest items in kitchenware, furniture, bedding, lighting, decor and more at Wayfair, one of our all-time favorite places to shop.
This massive two-day sale has been extended for a third day, and the retail giant is continuing to slash prices up to 80% (its biggest discount of the year) on hundreds of its bestselling items from top brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, KitchenAid and more. We’re combing through all of them for all the best deals so you don’t have to. We’ll be regularly updating this space with all the must-buys from the event, so be sure to continue to check back for more.
Way Day outdoor and patio deals
If all you need is two chairs to complete your outdoor lounging situation, it doesn’t get better than this padded pair available in numerous colorways and a sleek aluminum frame. It comes fully assembled so all you have to do is sit back and relax, and the cushions are all zippered, washable and complete with a snow cover for easy upkeep.
The Ferrari of outdoor seating arrangements, this 11-person rounded seating group complete with three tables and weather-proof materials makes for the ideal location for an all-afternoon hang with your best pals.
Every outdoor space can benefit from a small table or two to place your drink, sunscreen, phone and more. This stylish option is great for outdoor areas of all sizes with its tall and narrow profile, weather- and sun-proof wicker material and easy to style dark espresso finish.
Bring the party to your patio with this 13-piece seating arrangement for up to 8 people complete with a set of inviting, fully assembled seating like a sectional, two chairs, two tables and two ottomans to kick your feet up under the sun or stars. All-weather materials like aluminum, wicker resin and acrylic make it an ideal no-fuss option no matter the intensity of the sun or rain.
With sunbathing season soon upon us, there’s nothing more refreshing than a brief reprieve from the sun’s harsh rays with this 115-inch umbrella. It includes a stand that withstands wind, a crank lift to adjust your coverage and a water-resistant canopy to protect you and your guests from downpours.
Ensure you’re ready to grill up everyone’s favorite burgers and hot dogs come barbecue season with savings on a top-rated grill, which comes with free assembly. Four burners mean you’ll be able to cook meats and veggies at the same time, and a handy cabinet keeps your grilling gear organized.
Everyone can enjoy your outdoor space with this attractive conversation set that seats six. It’s UV- and weather-resistant, and washable cushions and a table are included so you can soak in the summer weather stress-free.
Keep outdoor gatherings going into the night with this fire pit table, complete with 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner, integrated ignition and fire glass. It’s powered by a standard LP grill tank (not included) that can be conveniently hidden inside the unit.
It’s science: Food tastes so much better during the spring and summer months when fired up in a grill. This retro-inspired barbecue designed with blue porcelain gets the job done with its extra-large cooking surface that can accommodate over 20 burgers at a time, its included thermometer, one-button ignition and its removable grease tray for easy cleanup.
A sectional is luxurious on the best of days indoors, but outdoors? Now you’re really spoiling your guests. This outdoor seating option made of laidback rattan and comfy polyester fill seats three people and comes with a coffee table made of solid acacia wood, so it contains everything you need to get the outdoor festivities going.
When you’re entertaining outdoors, you still want your guests to feel at home. This glamorous outdoor chandelier does just that with its rustic farmhouse meets modern loft aesthetic. It’s weather-resistant, LED compatible and height adjustable.
With this comprehensive backyard set suitable for up to 8 people, you’ll forever have a place to host the entire gang for summers to come. The included sofa, loveseat, two chairs and two ottomans come in your choice of 16 shades of durable Sunbrella fabric that’s both waterproof and sunproof, and it’s also got three tables for your summer beverages of choice.
You’ll get double use out of this versatile power-loomed area rug thanks to its indoor/outdoor construction. Thanks to its ultra-low pile height, it’s easy to clean and even easier to store, plus it comes in several shapes and sizes to suit living spaces and patios of all kinds.
Sit pretty this summer in this highly functional seating set ideal for up to groups of six that includes a sectional sofa (that includes plush pillows!), an ottoman, a club chair and two coffee tables made of all-weather resin and your choice of sunproof fabric in a range of both neutral and festive hues.
Way Day kitchen and appliance deals
Nordic Ware is widely considered the gold standard when it comes to bundt cake pans, and now you can create impressive ‘gram-worthy desserts with this discounted, machine-washable pan with a 15-cup capacity, now 37% off.
Whip up gourmet kebabs and rotisserie chickens in a flash with this All-Clad roasting pan for quick weeknight meals. It can support poultry up to 20 pounds, features elevated sides to prevent splatters and spills and comes with a V-shaped rack for even heat distribution.
Even the most discerning cooks know cast iron is the superior cooking material of choice for the way it evenly conducts high heat while retaining maximum flavor. Complete with a non-stick ceramic coating and glass lid, this frying pan is about to become your go-to cooking tool.
The best parts about this 6-quart stainless steel saucepot are that it’s dishwasher- and oven-safe, allowing you to meal prep and cook for large groups without sullying several cooking trays.
This 2-piece stainless steel skillet is the perfect addition to your kitchen arsenal with its glass cover that locks in moisture, nutrients and flavor, aluminum core for even heat distribution and dishwasher-safe material.
Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars at the coffee shop each month, treat your senses to an at-home brew by popular appliance brand Cuisinart. This four-cup coffee maker is pod-compatible, comes with a stainless steel carafe that keeps your cuppa piping hot and features a 30-minute shut-off feature so you can set it and forget it.
Movie night is about to get a serious upgrade with this tabletop popcorn machine that keeps your favorite snack on hand. It makes 3 gallons of popcorn in as little as a few minutes, and its heated deck keeps it tasting warm and fresh. With this discount, you can finally justify buying this novelty item you’ve been pining over since childhood.
Whether you’re just getting started in your at-home cooking journey or have been whipping up chef-worthy meals for years, this 6-quart multipurpose pot by All-Clad is a must-have in any home cook’s arsenal. Thanks to its dual handles, steamer basket insert and non-stick stainless steel dishwasher-safe construction, you’ll find yourself reaching for it meal after meal.
Whip up all your family’s famous recipes with this fan-favorite cast iron Dutch oven that’s metal utensil safe and induction compatible. Its self-basting technology collects condensation and uses it to keep food delectably moist, while its porcelain enamel construction is both durable and machine-washable.
Looking to build the perfect kitchen from scratch? Start with this durable and reliable stainless-steel cookware set complete with a non-stick skillet, open skillet, saucepan, stockpot and more. Each piece is metal utensil safe, comes with cool touch handles and is dishwasher safe for swift cleanup.
Between meal prepping, snacking and cleaning up after ourselves, many of us spend the majority of our waking lives in the kitchen. Make your experience that much more enjoyable with this sleek French door refrigerator complete with a large-capacity ice maker, a full-width drawer, mall-around cooling for even air circulation and better maintained food and Bluetooth connectivity.
Way Day bedroom deals
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more sophisticated-yet-understated nightstand that’s emblematic of the times. Boasting a "Mad Men"-esque aesthetic, this mid-century modern nightstand is made of wood from renewable sources and boasts two drawers on roller glides for smooth organization.
Update your guest room with this cozy yet practical daybed complete with a trundle underneath for comfortable sleepovers. It’s complete with a powder-coated iron frame that lends it both functionality and a charming farmhouse appeal.