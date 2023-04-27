wayfair lead
Wayfair Way Day 2023: Featured deals

Way Day is officially here, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time to refresh your home from top to bottom with all the hottest items in kitchenware, furniture, bedding, lighting, decor and more at Wayfair, one of our all-time favorite places to shop.

For two days only, the retail giant is slashing prices up to 80% (its biggest discount of the year) on hundreds of its bestselling items from top brands like Cuisinart, Le Creuset, KitchenAid and more, and we combed through all of them for all the best deals so you don’t have to. We’ll be regularly updating this space with all the must-buys from the event, so be sure to continue to check back for more.

Way Day outdoor and patio deals

Sol 72 Outdoor Tegan 11-Person Seating Group
The Ferrari of outdoor seating arrangements, this 11-person rounded seating group complete with three tables and weather-proof materials makes for the ideal location for an all-afternoon hang with your best pals.

$5,048 $3,000 at Wayfair
Sol 72 Stratford Metal Table
Every outdoor space can benefit from a small table or two to place your drink, sunscreen, phone and more. This stylish option is great for outdoor areas of all sizes with its tall and narrow profile, weather- and sun-proof wicker material and easy to style dark espresso finish. 

$666 $390 at Wayfair
Sol 72 Fernando Seating Group
Bring the party to your patio with this 13-piece seating arrangement for up to 8 people complete with a set of inviting, fully assembled seating like a sectional, two chairs, two tables and two ottomans to kick your feet up under the sun or stars. All-weather materials like aluminum, wicker resin and acrylic make it an ideal no-fuss option no matter the intensity of the sun or rain.  

$5,393 $2,960 at Wayfair
Sol 72 Merlyn Outdoor Dining Set
Dining al fresco has never been more chic — or affordable! — thanks to this 8-person dining set built on a rust-resistant metal and wicker frame. The umbrella hole at the center gives you the option for some much-needed shade. The feet include height adjusters to keep the dining set level on uneven terrain. 

$3,184 $1,740 at Wayfair
Andover Mills Chalone Cantilever Umbrella
With sunbathing season soon upon us, there’s nothing more refreshing than a brief reprieve from the sun’s harsh rays with this 115-inch umbrella. It includes a stand that withstands wind, a crank lift to adjust your coverage and a water-resistant canopy to protect you and your guests from downpours.

$279 $149 at Wayfair
Char-Broil Performance Series 36000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet
Ensure you’re ready to grill up everyone’s favorite burgers and hot dogs come barbecue season with savings on a top-rated grill, which comes with free assembly. Four burners mean you’ll be able to cook meats and veggies at the same time, and a handy cabinet keeps your grilling gear organized.

$500 $438 at Wayfair
Zipcode Design Herrin Wicker Seating Group
Everyone can enjoy your outdoor space with this attractive conversation set that seats six. It’s UV- and weather-resistant, and washable cushions and a table are included so you can soak in the summer weather stress-free.

$800 $660 at Wayfair
Endless Summer Burlington Steel Propane Fire Pit Table
Keep outdoor gatherings going into the night with this fire pit table, complete with 50,000 BTU stainless steel burner, integrated ignition and fire glass. It’s powered by a standard LP grill tank (not included) that can be conveniently hidden inside the unit.

$300 $267 at Wayfair
Royal Gourmet Liquid Propane Grill
It’s science: Food tastes so much better during the spring and summer months when fired up in a grill. This retro-inspired barbecue designed with blue porcelain gets the job done with its extra-large cooking surface that can accommodate over 20 burgers at a time, its included thermometer, one-button ignition and its removable grease tray for easy cleanup.

$600 $430 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Arnerich Wicker Sectional With Table
A sectional is luxurious on the best of days indoors, but outdoors? Now you’re really spoiling your guests. This outdoor seating option made of laidback rattan and comfy polyester fill seats three people and comes with a coffee table made of solid acacia wood, so it contains everything you need to get the outdoor festivities going.

$367 $327 at Wayfair
Birch Lane Clemons Outdoor Chandelier
When you’re entertaining outdoors, you still want your guests to feel at home. This glamorous outdoor chandelier does just that with its rustic farmhouse meets modern loft aesthetic. It’s weather-resistant, LED compatible and height adjustable.

$735 $342 at Wayfair
Tegan 12-Piece Sectional Seating Group
With this comprehensive backyard set suitable for up to 8 people, you’ll forever have a place to host the entire gang for summers to come. The included sofa, loveseat, two chairs and two ottomans come in your choice of 16 shades of durable Sunbrella fabric that’s both waterproof and sunproof, and it’s also got three tables for your summer beverages of choice.

$7,322 $2,200 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Nola Cream Indoor/Outdoor Rug
You’ll get double use out of this versatile power-loomed area rug thanks to its indoor/outdoor construction. Thanks to its ultra-low pile height, it’s easy to clean and even easier to store, plus it comes in several shapes and sizes to suit living spaces and patios of all kinds. 

$355 $126 at Wayfair
Sol 72 Oppelo 8 Piece Sectional Seating Group
Sit pretty this summer in this highly functional seating set ideal for up to groups of six that includes a sectional sofa (that includes plush pillows!), an ottoman, a club chair and two coffee tables made of all-weather resin and your choice of sunproof fabric in a range of both neutral and festive hues. 

$4,016 $1,800 at Wayfair

Way Day kitchen and appliance deals

Farberware Classic Series Stainless Steel Saucepot
The best parts about this 6-quart stainless steel saucepot are that it’s dishwasher- and oven-safe, allowing you to meal prep and cook for large groups without sullying several cooking trays.

$70 $37 at Wayfair
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Stainless Steel Skillet
This 2-piece stainless steel skillet is the perfect addition to your kitchen arsenal with its glass cover that locks in moisture, nutrients and flavor, aluminum core for even heat distribution and dishwasher-safe material. 

$110 $45 at Wayfair
Cuisinart 4-Cup Coffee Maker
Instead of shelling out hundreds of dollars at the coffee shop each month, treat your senses to an at-home brew by popular appliance brand Cuisinart. This four-cup coffee maker is pod-compatible, comes with a stainless steel carafe that keeps your cuppa piping hot and features a 30-minute shut-off feature so you can set it and forget it.

$44 $75 at Wayfair
Superior Popcorn Company Tabletop Popcorn Popper Machine
Movie night is about to get a serious upgrade with this tabletop popcorn machine that keeps your favorite snack on hand. It makes 3 gallons of popcorn in as little as a few minutes, and its heated deck keeps it tasting warm and fresh. With this discount, you can finally justify buying this novelty item you’ve been pining over since childhood. 

$600 $228 at Wayfair
All-Clad Specialty 6-Quart Multi Pot
Whether you’re just getting started in your at-home cooking journey or have been whipping up chef-worthy meals for years, this 6-quart multipurpose pot by All-Clad is a must-have in any home cook’s arsenal. Thanks to its dual handles, steamer basket insert and non-stick stainless steel dishwasher-safe construction, you’ll find yourself reaching for it meal after meal.

$180 $100 at Amazon
Gotham Steel Copper Cast 10-Piece Cookware Set
It doesn’t get better than this comprehensive cookware set, now nearly 70% off. With two saucepans, two skillets, a stock pot and a steamer basket, you’ll have everything you need to start cooking delicious meals from home. Its triple-layer non-stick coating ensures easy cleanup and it’s safe for the dishwasher.

$200 $63 at Wayfair
Tramontina Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Whip up all your family’s famous recipes with this fan-favorite cast iron Dutch oven that’s metal utensil safe and induction compatible. Its self-basting technology collects condensation and uses it to keep food delectably moist, while its porcelain enamel construction is both durable and machine-washable.

$100 $53 at Wayfair
Cuisinart Professional Series 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Looking to build the perfect kitchen from scratch? Start with this durable and reliable stainless-steel cookware set complete with a non-stick skillet, open skillet, saucepan, stockpot and more. Each piece is metal utensil safe, comes with cool touch handles and is dishwasher safe for swift cleanup.

$615 $160 at Wayfair
Samsung French Door Energy Star Refrigerator
Between meal prepping, snacking and cleaning up after ourselves, many of us spend the majority of our waking lives in the kitchen. Make your experience that much more enjoyable with this sleek French door refrigerator complete with a large-capacity ice maker, a full-width drawer, mall-around cooling for even air circulation and better maintained food and Bluetooth connectivity. 

$3,400 $2,499 at Wayfair

Way Day bedroom deals

Zipcode Design Aquilla Upholstered Bed
For the price of a pair of jeans, you can upgrade your bed with this cozy upholstered frame complete with a tufted foam-filled headboard that doubles as a pillow, a low profile for easy in and out and a slat system with supporting legs that omit the need for a box spring. 

$571 $109 at Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Ryker Ruched Solid Faux Silk Curtains 
These glamorous faux silk curtains are bound to breathe new life into your windows by creating a shimmery effect that reflects light. They’ll also allow you to fall asleep easier thanks to their room darkening, noise reducing and thermal properties. 

$161 From $65 at Wayfair
Wade Logan Mahurin Upholstered Storage Bed
A comfortable bedroom features both a cozy bed and enough space to store your stuff. This on-sale storage twin bed grants you the best of both worlds with its spacious built-in roll out drawers on each side, a sleek faux leather upholstery and a futuristic yet practical headboard with a built-in LED panel for nighttime visibility and ultimate cool vibes.

$440 $330 at Wayfair
House of Hampton Dasean Comforter Set
With its charming pleated details, plush microfiber material and cozy poly fiber fill, this comforter set is anything but basic. The comforter and its matching shams are hypoallergenic and machine-washable for easy upkeep. Available in nine hues from taupe to coral, there’s a set for every bedroom decor scheme.

$56 $33 at Wayfair
Birch Lane Onyx Nightstand
Rest easy at night knowing your nightstand is clearing up all that clutter with its roomy drawers, all while tying your bedroom decor together with its solid wood crisp white finish and farmhouse dovetail details.

$399 $268 at Wayfair
Lark Manor Hatboro Sheet Set
It’s no secret a soft new set of sheets is the solution to a sound night’s sleep. Complete with a fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillow shams, this on-sale sheet set with classic dobby stripes made of a breathable and wrinkle-proof microfiber material makes for the ideal update to your bedding situation.

$45 $20 at Wayfair
Sand & Stable Ralston Room Darkening Curtains
If see-through curtains are keeping you up at night, it’s time to invest in a room-darkening pair that boasts the effortless breezy aesthetic of palm fronds in the wind. The machine-washable panel pair comes with rod pockets for easy installation and comes in three neutral tones.

$300 $83 at Wayfair
Andover Mills Hults Murphy Bed
Whether you live in a small loft or are looking to build a guest room from the ground up, a Murphy bed is the ultimate way to make intelligent use of your space. This stunning option made of industrial-grade MDF is now nearly half off and comes in six colorways to complement any interior design aesthetic.

$1,915 $900 at Wayfair
Three Posts Shyann Staircase Bunk Bed
If you’ve been struggling to get the kiddos to wind down at night, they’ll love resorting to this uber-cool bunk bed with a staircase for easy mounting and descending. It has a pull-out trundle bed underneath for even more space-saving opportunities and extra side storage for their books, belongings and more.  

$1,340 $1,090 at Wayfair
Etta Avenue Caila 6-Drawer Dresser