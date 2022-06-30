Wayfair’s sales are pretty legendary for both the sheer volume of products and for the discounts involved. Now you can shop the home e-retailer’s 4th of July Sale, which includes huge price cuts — we’re talking up to 60% off — on bedroom furniture, mattresses, GE appliances and more.

There are a lot of deals to sift through, so we’ve done the digging and picked out some of our favorite products you can buy to refresh, upgrade or renovate your home — each of which have 4.7 stars or more as a rating, putting them pretty close to perfection. Just don’t wait to shop, since these deals will likely go fast.

$ 8,699.99 $6,209.99 at Wayfair

Cosmo 5-Piece Kitchen Package With French-Door Refrigerator, Gas Cooktop and Wall Oven Wayfair

If you’re building your own house or moving into a house where there’s nothing in the kitchen, this five-piece set has all the essentials and then some — like, say, a wine refrigerator — in a one-stop-shop bundle.

$4,099 $2,999 at Wayfair

Samsung Bespoke Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Wayfair

Both beautiful and smudge-proof, this Samsung fridge has a ton of very 2022 features, like a double-door freezer section, dual ice maker that’ll turn out cubes or nuggets, an auto-filling water pitcher with optional flavor infusion and the option to use the lower-right freezer compartment as a fridge instead.

$65 $53.67 at Wayfair

Zwilling Enfinigy Digital Food Scale Wayfair

Having a kitchen scale doesn’t just allow for more precise cooking; it opens up a whole new world of recipes too. A ton of countries use weights for cooking, so you can pull up international recipes and put them easily together versus converting measurements all the time.

$199 $162.99 at Wayfair

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Geometric Area Rug Wayfair

This roughly 5x7 rug has soft spice tones that look great with Scandi or traditional furniture — or an eclectic blend of both. It’s a great piece for making a subtle statement in a living room, office or library.

$115 $89 at Wayfair

Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch Stainless Steel Electric Kettle Wayfair

Sleek and pretty enough to leave out on your countertop, this Zwilling kettle does a much better job of getting your water ready than the microwave, and it has a walled body that keeps the water inside hotter for longer, too.

$545 $299.95 at Wayfair

Cuisinart Purxium Freestanding Air Purifier With HEPA Filter Wayfair

Air purifiers are perfect for filtering out city pollution, kitchen smells and wildfire smoke (‘tis the season), and Cuisinart’s looks good doing the dirty work, too. Despite the small size, it can clean 1,000-square-foot spaces.

$440 $422.49 at Wayfair

Glass Warehouse Modern & Contemporary Full-Length Mirror Wayfair

Make smaller rooms appear bigger or just add a statement piece to your bedroom or bathroom with this full-length leaning mirror. The clean lines mean that you can use it for years as styles (and rooms and houses) evolve.

$101.97 $63.99 at Wayfair

Mercer41 Geode Bookends, Set of 2 Wayfair

These elegant bookends make a statement on your open shelving or on the nightstand — and right now, they’re almost $30 off.

$299.99 $155.99 at Wayfair

Grovelane Chloe Folding Secretary Desk Wayfair

With a slim profile that’s perfect for narrow offices, converted spaces or small studio flats, this desk goes great with farmhouse and traditional decor — and is way better for working at than your kitchen table.

$146.99 at Wayfair

17 Stories Kanissa Steel Ladder Bookcase Wayfair

This bookshelf can be used on its own or joined with others for a long library wall — and this isn’t the only colorway on sale. Click through for different combinations in black, steel and other colorways at also-discounted prices (the full price starts at around $250).

$734.99 $581.20 at Wayfair

Step2 Woodland Adventure Playhouse Wayfair

Give kids an outdoor space to explore, play and daydream with this adventure playhouse, now about $150 off (a discount that’s nothing to sneeze at). It’s perfect for kids from 3 to 8, so this is a piece that’ll last a long time in the backyard.

$299.99 $219.99 at Wayfair

Storkcraft Beckett 3-in-1 Convertible Crib Wayfair

Getting ready for a baby isn’t cheap, but this three-in-one crib a) is almost 30% off, and b) converts into a toddler bed and daybed so you can get plenty of use out of it in the years to come.

$375.65 $273.99 at Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Llandel 3 Empire Chandelier With Beaded Accents Wayfair

Add a bohemian touch to your bedroom, entry or reading room with this chandelier, featuring beading and a tassel for a little extra zhuzh.

$750 $364.99 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Jewell Single Bathroom Vanity Set Wayfair

Give your bathroom a glamorous statement with this vanity, which has a modern design and an eye-catching shade of blue. It’s sized well for smaller bathrooms, too.

$130 $54.99 at Wayfair

Sand & Stable Mendocino Geometric Area Rug Wayfair

Versatility is always a great idea, and this beige rug looks great on a patio or inside in your entryway or living room. Best of all, it’s 58% off right now.

$42.89 $19.99 at Wayfair

Creative Cedar Designs Ultimate Swing Seat With Chains Wayfair

A swing for $19.99? Count us in. Installation is designed to be hassle-free, and the coated chains keep little (or big) hands comfortable.

$349.99 $259.99 at Wayfair

Solo Stove Bonfire Wayfair

Solo’s stoves are great for roasting marshmallows while reducing smoke, and the metal design is ultra sleek. Grab one while it’s more than 25% off for some incredible summer bonfire memories and a little extra heat when the weather’s cooling down too.

$429.99 $217.99 at Wayfair

Joss & Main Bronte Moroccan Handmade Wool Area Rug Wayfair

This 5x8 rug has a ton of style, whether you’re looking for something cozy underfoot for the bedroom or a stunning piece for your sofa area. Even better, it’s almost 50% off right now.